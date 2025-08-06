United Beef Club 4-H Funday Press Report 

The United Beef Club funday meeting was held on Saturday, July 26, at the Leblanc residence. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9 but due to a rain delay, it got pushed back an hour.

Members of the United Beef 4-H Club took part in their annual Funday on Saturday, July 26, 2025, and despite some rain delays, the club enjoyed a day full of learning and hands-on activities leading up to the Fall Fair. – Submitted photo

At 10 a.m. the meeting was called to order by president Kennah Leblanc, followed by the 4-H pledge and the previous meeting minutes read aloud. As a club we discussed steer invitations for the market steer auction and the grooming competition held on the Friday morning of the fair. Kennah Leblanc, Sydney Romyn, Emily Romyn and Benson Beal are the 4 members from our club who are participating in it. Next we got started on weighing the 4-H animals and practicing leading them around and setting them up like we would at the fair. Then each member and their animal got their photo taken for our display board and then tied their animal back up.

The meeting was then adjourned and had a BBQ for lunch.