Unifor workers in Barwick approve new four year deal with West Fraser

About150 members of Unifor Local 324-99 ​voted 88% in favor of a new 4 year collective agreement with West Fraser Timber covering ​its Barwick oriented strand board (OSB) mill near Fort Frances. Stephen Boon, Unifor Northern Area Director, said, “Unifor forestry Locals across Eastern Canada have had an extremely successful year bargaining some of the largest wage increases in the forest industry in almost 40 years. With the ratification of this latest deal at West Fraser Timber, all 9 Unifor forestry local unions representing 1,400 members across Northwestern Ontario, have now successfully achieved Unifor’s Easter Canada Pulp and Paper Pattern Agreement with wage increases ranging from 23% to as high as 36% over the 4 year term.”

Katrina Peterson, Unifor Local 324 President, added, “as indicated by the overwhelming ratification results, our Local 324 members in Barwick were very pleased to secure a solid, long-term deal that achieves some of the largest wage increases ever negotiated at this mill. Under the terms of the contract ratified today, our members can look forward to 23% in wage increases, $5,000 in lump sum payments and other key monetary and language improvements. We commend the perseverance of the bargaining committee and great work of our national union in once again successfully coordinating a historic round of pattern bargaining across Northwestern Ontario’s forest sector.”

The new contract is retro-active to August 1, 2022 and remains in place until July 31, 2026. Key terms of the deal include: