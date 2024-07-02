Two regional First Nations, one local charity receive PetSmart grant

Here’s a story that will give you paws.

The Northern Reach Network (NRN) in Thunder Bay, Ginoogaming and Long Lake #58 First Nations have been selected by PetSmart Charities of Canada to receive their Incubator Grant as part of an overall project aimed at addressing barriers to veterinary care for First Nation communities across the country.

Pamela Cowie, a volunteer with NRN for three years and liaison with PetSmart Charities of Canada, recently returned from facilitating an animal wellness clinic in Ginoogaming. Cowie took some time to fill Dougall Media in on all of the project’s details.

She said the program began last year.

“We are cohort number two – the second year of these grants being handed out,” Cowie said.

The grant is typically only awarded to one community but Northern Reach Network was able to secure the money for use in both Ginoogaming and Long Lake #58 since they are relatively close to one another.

Eabametoong First Nation (Fort Hope) successfully applied for the Incubator Grant last year.

Cowie described how the grant is distributed.

“Northern Reach Network – although we’re not normally involved in this type of work – we have lots of connections, we’re involved with animal welfare and because we have charity status the money basically comes into Northern Reach Network and then we’re responsible for working and networking with the communities,” she said.

“So that’s where I come in. I work with PetSmart Charities directly and we have our own network so we’re getting resources from the other cohorts who receive the grant . . . and then work with the communities to help them achieve what they need to do. Right now, lack of veterinary care is so key and bringing access to veterinary care has been a focus this year and will be for all the years (of this project).”

She said Northern Reach Network is normally more involved with moving dogs from Northern communities to Thunder Bay and onto southern Ontario or Nova Scotia where they’re re-homed.

“That comes about because of the problems with overpopulation of animals and there’s just not enough homes that are adoptable for cats and dogs in Thunder Bay – and there’s not access to vet care,” Cowie said.

“Last year I was looking for grant money to help Northern Reach Network out because we really struggle . . . and found (the) PetSmart Incubator Grant. It was just too good to pass-up. We wanted to try to get the dollars and help whatever community had already expressed an interest in people coming in and being involved with them and networking with them to work on animal welfare.”

Cowie said Matawa First Nations Management secured federal funding to put towards animal welfare and started their Animal Guardians program as things were coming together with PetSmart Charities and NRN.

“They’re my link as well into the communities, so we work together,” she said.

The grant program is rolled out in ‘phases.’

The first phase will last a full year and focuses on engaging with the communities involved to help them identify and achieve their animal management goals while bringing in veterinary care services to address animal healthcare needs at the same time.

For example, the animal wellness clinic Cowie recently facilitated in Ginoogaming falls under the grant’s purview.

The clinic was provided by Dr. Patricia Lechten and her team from Allandale Veterinary Hospital in Barrie who previously oversaw an animal clinic in Webequie First Nation.

By the time they wrapped up in Ginoogaming, Dr. Lechten and her team performed a total of 148 surgeries (65 spays and 83 neuters) and 56 wellness checks (with options for vaccinations, flea/tick medication, and microchipping) – 205 animals ultimately received veterinary care that, otherwise, would have been a challenge if not nearly impossible to access.

All services were provided free-of-charge to residents.

“When we tell people it’s all free and we tell them this is everything they can choose from, people are just amazed,” she said.

The second phase of the project spans four years with an incremental funding increase for each year.

Cowie said she’s been very impressed with PetSmart Charities of Canada throughout the work they have done so far.

“They don’t want to just hand out the money, they want to give (communities) support and try to help them get to a sustainable position with their animal welfare and animal population management,” she said.

For those interested in fostering or volunteering with the Northern Reach Network, you can apply online at northernreachrescuenetwork.com.