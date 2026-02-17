Two from Toronto charged in Dryden drug investigation

Two individuals from Toronto are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant in Dryden.

According to a release from the Dryden Detachment of the OPP, the pair were arrested and charged on Feb. 13, following the execution of a search warrant issued as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the city.

The search warrant was executed just after 100 a.m., the OPP said in their release, at a residence on Clearwater Crescent in Dryden. The investigation was led by the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance form the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP North West Region Canine Unit, as well as members from the Dryden OPP Detachmant.

OPP said the investigation has resulted in the seizure of Canadian currency as well as evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation a 28-year-old male of Toronto has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Failure to comply with probation order

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Obstruct peace officer

Additionally, a 29-year-old of Toronto has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Resist peace officer

Both accused have been held in custody and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 13, 2026.

“If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” the OPP said.

“To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.”