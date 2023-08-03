Two facing drug trafficking charges after collaborative investigation

A warrant has led to the arrest and detainment of two Couchiching First Nation residents on drug related charges.

On July 26, Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in Couchiching First Nation with members of the Fort Frances OPP detachment, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

A 42-year-old male and 29-year-old female were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Estimated street value of the drugs seized exceeds $20,000.

Both individuals face the following charges: Possession of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Morphine for the purpose of Trafficking and Possession of property obtained by crime.

Both have been held in custody pending a court appearance in Fort Frances.

T3PS prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities. If you have any information related to drug activity in your community, we encourage you to come forward and share it with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Your information plays a crucial role in helping us combat drug-related issues and protect our community. By reporting drug-related activities, you contribute to creating a safer environment for everyone.

Treaty Three Police Service is a self-administered Policing entity under the First Nations Policing Program in Canada and is responsible for full policing duties in 23 First Nation Communities in the Treaty #3 territory.