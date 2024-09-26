Two drunk drivers taken off the roads Saturday night

(Rainy River, ON) – On September 22, at approximately 1:28 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along River Avenue, within the Town of Rainy River.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old woman of Fort Frances was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River on October 24th, 2024.

(Rainy River, ON) – Furthermore, on September 22, 2024, at approximately 2:49 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle along Hwy 11-71, within the Township of La Vallee.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old woman of Fort Frances was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Novice driver B.A.C above zero Contrary to Section 44.1(3) of the Highway Traffic Act; and Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor Contrary to Section 42(1)(a) of the Liquor License Control Act.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on November 4th, 2024.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING THREATS CALL

(DRYDEN, ON)– Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, with support from the Northwest Region Crime Unit (NWR Crime), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Northwest Region Canine Unit have arrested and charged two individuals with numerous offences.

On September 19, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m. members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a threats call at a residence on Kellar Road in the City of Dryden.

On September 22, 2024, officers of the Dryden OPP Detachment, along with members of the NWR Crime and OPP ERT units, executed two search warrants.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old of Dryden, has been arrested and charged with 29 Criminal Code offences, including: Sexual Assault; Uttering Threats -Cause death or Bodily Harm-Spousal – two counts; Uttering Threats – Damage property; Mischief Under $5000; Possession of Weapon for dangerous purpose; Assault – Spousal; Failure to comply with release order other than attend court – eight counts; Unauthorized possession of a Firearm; Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous weapon; Pointing a Firearm – two counts; Unauthorized possession of weapon – three counts; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – three counts; Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon; Resist Peace Officer; and Failure to comply with prohibition order.

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date. The identity of the individual will not be released, to protect the identity of the victim.

Further, a 72-year-old man of the Township of Britton, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Obstruct peace officer and Resist peace officer.

The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Course of Justice in Dryden on October 21, 2024.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are local resources ready to provide support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

YOUTH CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING

(DRYDEN, ON) – On September 22nd, 2024 at approximately 1:07 p.m., officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a complaint along Government Road, within the City of Dryden.

A vehicle was located as officers arrived on-scene & a traffic stop was initiated. Through the investigation, it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); and Operation while impaired – alcohol & drugs.

The accused has been released from custody & is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on November 19.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.