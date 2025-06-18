Two drivers celebrated as bus driver of the year for RRDSB

In recognition of their excellence, going above and beyond their expected duties and getting along well with the students and their families, Maury Nielson and Tom Duchnicki were both awarded the Bus Driver of the Year award for the Rainy River District School Board. This is the first year that two drivers have received the award simultaneously.

For Nielson, the recognition caps off a career shuttling precious cargo around the district aboard the instantly recognizable school bus.

“It was a little overwhelming [to receive the award,]” said Nielson.

“It’s nice to see the drivers appreciated. It was a little emotional, especially because I’m retiring at the same time here.”

After 39 years of service as a bus driver in the District, Nielson reminisced about some highlights.

“I was able to do a little bit of work at the school, also doing coaching with curling and just talking with the kids on the bus if they needed somebody to talk to,” said Nielson.

“[We would talk about] the sport, you know, maybe not getting along with somebody on the bus, stuff like that. Yeah, [I was] an extra counsellor in the system, I guess.”

Nielson has property near Lake of the Woods, which he plans to spend more time at after his retirement, fishing and hunting.

“I have a little place over at the lake, and plan to spend a lot more time at it, and eventually move there,” said Nielson.

Rainy River District Transportation Services Consortium manager Nikki Armstrong, left in both photos, presented Maury Nielson (top left photo) and Tom Duchnicki (top right photo) with recognition as the Bus Driver(s) of the Year Award at a recent meeting of the Rainy River District School Board trustees. This is the first time the award has been given to two different drivers in one year, and Armstrong lauded both drivers for their work ethic and noted how much the students who take the bus looked forward to seeing them each day. – Rainy River District School Board photos

He mostly fishes for walleye and crappie, but he also enjoys trout fishing two or three times a year. Nielsen also hunts rough grouse and white-tailed deer. But, more than anything, he plans to spend time with his family.

“We have three little grandchildren. The oldest one is like three years old,” said Nielson. “I definitely plan to spend more time with them.”

While he was one of this year’s recipients of the award, Nielsen thinks all bus drivers do the same job and are all deserving of awards, and he plans to stick around in the community.

“I’m not gonna disappear,” said Nielson.

“You might even see me in a bus next year.”

While Nielson plans to retire this year, Duchnicki, in his eighties, is unsure if he is retiring.

“I’ve been driving for six years,” said Duchnicki. “I don’t know if I will be back next year. I never really declare my hand for the next year.”

Initially, Duchnicki was in disbelief about receiving the award.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Why me?’ Because, like I say, I’m only a part time driver … even though I’ve been working so-called full-time,” said Duchicki.

“It was nice to be recognized.”

While he liked the recognition, Duchnicki said he was simply doing what all bus drivers do on the job.

“I have very good support at First Student in our Operations Manager, [Tracy Mose,] and our office management there. They support all the drivers quite well,” said Duchnicki.

“I started this basically as a part time driver. You know, things lead to another, and when you work with a group where we’re all basically retired drivers that are just, looking for something a little extra.”

Duchnicki said the bus drivers are in short supply across the board, leading to more reliance on drivers who are retired.

“If it wasn’t for the so-called retired people, that would really be dire straits,” said Duchnicki. “[Mose,] she said that I kind of went above and beyond, and, with our with our group, like any group, sometimes people have to take time off, and routes have to be covered and, this isn’t the kind of job where you can postpone picking up the kids.

“I pretty well know virtually all the routes. I was asked to cover this route and that route. So, I think they were really quite appreciative that I was able to do that.”

“I never really thought of it. I just thought that was a call of duty,” said Duchnicki.

“I was happy they that I was able to help out and make sure everybody got home safely and look forward to the next day. Things come up at the spur of the moment. So, everybody’s got to dig down a little deeper and and cover for that person as best you can. That’s what we do.”

Duchnicki discovered a sense of belonging and a fondness for his role as a bus driver.

“‘I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” said Duchnicki.

“It was a good move that I made when I woke up that morning and saw the ad in the paper. I said, ‘You know, I think I’m going to go for that.’

“I got to associate and work with a group of people that I wouldn’t normally have met, and built up a lot of good friendships and relationships with these people. So, that’s another win-win situation. I feel that I’m the one that benefited from this whole exercise.”

Tracy Mose, Operations Supervisor for First Student Inc., the company that employs bus drivers in the Rainy River District, elaborated on what sets Nielson an Duchnicki apart from the pack when it comes to going above and beyond for the students on their bus.

“[Nielson] is a very dedicated driver and well liked and respected. He is dedicated to his kids and ensured they were able to take part in extra curricular activities for field trips. For some families, he’s driven a couple generations and got to watch them grow up,” said Mose.

“I’ve known of Maury since 1999 when I got my bus license, but got to know him through and at various field trips and defensive driving courses. He is going to be deeply missed.”

Mose also expressed her appreciation of Duchnicki.

“[Duchnicki,] he is the first one to say, ‘What do you need? How can I help? Where do you want me,'” said Mose.

“In one week alone, he did four different bus runs. There is, honest to God, nobody else like him. He is one in a billion.”

Part of Duchnicki’s unique character is the positive attitude he brings with him wherever he goes.

“I don’t think there’s a single run here in Fort Frances for First Student that he has not done. He’s done them all, and he knows them all,” said Mose.

“Not only does he know them all, he knows a lot of the kids. There is not a negative thing he says about anybody. He doesn’t talk down about anybody.”

Since it is easy for Mose to get help from Duchnicki, and easy for him to get along with the students, Mose thinks her job would be much easier with more people like Duchnicki.

“Not to disrespect any of my other drivers. But if I had 12 Toms, this district would have no shortage of bus drivers ever,” said Mose.

“I can personally attest to being on the bus, doing a driver evaluation, pulling up, and the kids and the parents seeing that it was Tom [Duchnicki] driving. The windows were down on the bus, and you could hear the kids screaming, it’s Uncle Tom, it’s Uncle Tom, it’s Uncle Tom.” Adding, “When he opens the door, they come running. Saying, ‘Hi, good morning, Uncle Tom!’ And Tom’s already sitting there smiling and saying, Good morning. I can’t repeat the child’s name, but knew who the child was, and he’d only driven the bus three or four times.”

“He’s kind hearted, caring. There’s just not enough positive things to say about Tom.”