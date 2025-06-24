Two district drivers nabbed in Atikokan for impaired driving

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Atikokan arrested two drivers within a week for impaired driving, one following a dangerous driving complaint and the other following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

On June 10, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., an officer with the Atikokan Detachment OPP responded to a complaint about an impaired driver in Bunnell Park. The responding officer located the vehicle and determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol. An approved screening device test was administered. The driver failed the test, was arrested and transported to the Atikokan Detachment where additional breath testing was completed.

A 53-year-old woman from Emo is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol and drugs, and one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams and over. The accused received a 90-day driver licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Later, on June 17, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer with the Atikokan Detachment OPP observed a vehicle idling in a back alley and stopped to investigate. The officer determined that the driver was drinking an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and an approved screening device test was demanded. The driver failed the test, was taken into custody and transported to the Atikokan Detachment where additional breath testing was completed.

A 21-year-old male from Fort Frances is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol and drugs, and one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams and over. The accused received a 90-day driver licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Both accused were released by police and are scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on July 31, 2025, for first appearance.

This year the “Canada Day Week” Provincial Traffic Initiative runs from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, July 6. Officers will be out conducting patrols of our highways, waterways and trails to promote public safety through enforcement and education. The OPP wants everyone to have a safe and happy holiday weekend.