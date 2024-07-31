Two district agriculture businesses to receive funding from NOHFC

Earlier this week, Minister of Northern Development Greg Rickford announced over $80,000 in funding for two businesses in the Rainy River District from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

“The modernization of the NOHFC programming enables our government to make targeted investments that help communities like Rainy River improve their facilities and enhance quality of life for Northern families,” Rickford said. “As Ontario continues to look to the North as a region of agricultural opportunity, we understand the importance of investing in the expansion of local veterinarian medical services, supporting local agricultural practices and promoting economic prosperity in the Northwest.”

Cornell Veterinary Medicine Professional Corporation is receiving $54,004 to establish a mobile large-animal veterinary clinic. The clinic will offer specialized services such as embryo transfer and bull breeding exams to beef producers.

“Expansion of veterinary services in Northwestern Ontario is critical for growth in the region’s livestock agriculture sector,” Said Dr. Rebecca Cornell. “I’m so grateful to receive funding and work with Kingsford Vet Services to offer new veterinary services to the area. I’m also thrilled for the support from NOHFC to host veterinary students from across North America for a specialized beef calving rotation each Spring. A wonderful opportunity to showcase our region to graduating young professionals.”

Emo Feed Services Ltd. will receive $26, 931 to grow its business and meet local demand by expanding its operating space and buying new oil pressing equipment and feed bins to manufacture high-protein livestock feed.

“Thank you to MPP Greg Rickford and the NOHFC for the assistance in making it more feasible for Emo Feed Service Ltd. to purchase some equipment,” said Emo Feeds Ltd. President John Sawatzky. “With this equipment we can better support and service our local farmers, by using local grown grains, and turning them into locally produced complete feeds. This helps us not only to support local farmers but also create local jobs.”

The NOHFC fosters economic growth, job creation, and workforce development throughout the North, benefiting communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $835 million in 6,713 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 10,389 jobs.