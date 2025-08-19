TTC sticks with Alstom

Alstom Canada will build new subway trains for Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 2, with much of the work to be done in Thunder Bay.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced on Friday that a competitive process for the trains has been cancelled after the federal government, Ontario government and City of Toronto gave the green light for the TTC to pursue a $2.3-billion single-source contract.

Justin Roberts, president of Unifor Local 1075, confirmed that the Thunder Bay Alstom plant will be getting the contract and building the cars here. However, he says some components and parts may have to be manufactured at another plant in Ontario.

“It sounds to me, that it could be pretty close to the same style build we had last time, ” Roberts said, referring to the TTC rocket-car contract they had, which wrapped up in 2019 when the plant was still Bombardier. “We’ve lost a couple of machines inside the plant and we don’t have all the same welding equipment that we did. It will be the 100 per cent focus of the union to be pushing hard on getting the equipment back.”

He added that the plant indeed has the “manpower with knowledge and ability” to run the machines and do the job, and as long as they can get some of the equipment back, the workers are fully capable of doing the work.

Roberts noted that Friday’s announcement included an increase in the number of cars in the contract, which is now up to 70 six-car sets, making up 55 trains to replace aging trains on Line 2 and 15 trains for the Yonge North and Scarborough extensions. There are six cars in each “car-set” which equates to 420 cars that need to be built.

“This is great news to us, because that’s about a decade’s worth of work,” he said.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland said the TCC’s cancellation of the Request for Proposal (RFP) process allows them to begin negotiating with Alstom on ensuring this work for Thunder Bay’s plant.

“(Friday’s) announcement builds on the $500-million contract awarded to Alstom in February of this year,” Holland said. “That contract for refurbishing work has allowed them to retain those employees and make sure that they’re in a position for that next manufacturing contract. This TTC contract announcement is that vital first step to moving forward towards that single-source procurement process for the new TTC line.”

Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski welcomed the news and said this means the contract would include options to procure additional trains to meet future needs when funding is committed and subject to Alstom’s performance.

“This decision is about ensuring that our investments create jobs here at home and deliver the modern, reliable public transit Canadians deserve,” Powlowski said. “It’s also about protecting and growing good manufacturing jobs in Thunder Bay at a time when we are facing a trade war with the United States. We need to keep these jobs in Canada.”

Rick Dumas, president of Northern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA), said this is a win not just for Thunder Bay, but for all of Northwestern Ontario.

“The skilled workers at Alstom’s Thunder Bay plant have a proven track record of excellence, and this agreement provides stability for families, strengthens our local economy, and keeps our region at the forefront of Canada’s transit manufacturing sector,” he said.

Perry Jensen, the communications manager with Alstom Transport Canada Inc., said Alstom is honoured by the trust shown by the TTC and all three levels of government.

“With approximately 5,000 highly skilled employees in Canada, Alstom is the only global rail mobility provider with production facilities in the country, including three in Ontario,” Jensen said. “Alstom has a long and fruitful relationship with the TTC, having previously supplied over 850 T1 and Rocket subway cars, as well as its iconic streetcars. All of them were designed here in Canada and assembled at our Thunder Bay facility, which has proven capable of locally manufacturing vehicles that offer the best value, quality and reliability.”