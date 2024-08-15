Trudeau, Ford announce more than $575M Goodyear expansion project in Napanee

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford were in Napanee Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, to join representatives from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as they announced the company’s more than $575 million project to modernize and expand its plant in Napanee, Ontario. This investment will help Goodyear create an energy-efficient, end-to-end manufacturing process and increase its production capacity, including EV and all-terrain tires.

His Worship Terry Richardson, Mayor of Greater Napanee, was all smiles, saying, “I am excited to see this announcement of a substantial investment in Goodyear Napanee. Goodyear Canada is Greater Napanee’s largest employer and has been an exemplary corporate partner in our region for over 35 years. They are an integral part of the growth and success of our community. This investment will ensure further growth for our region well into the future. On behalf of the Town of Greater Napanee, I would like to thank our federal and provincial partners for this investment in Goodyear Napanee and our community.”

The project will create 200 new, highly skilled manufacturing jobs by 2027, and secure more than 1,000 jobs in Napanee, according to the province. It will also get the Goodyear Napanee plant to net-zero emissions by 2040, helping achieve Canada’s goal of a net-zero economy by 2050, the federal government shared.

“Companies from across the world are choosing Canada,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

“Today’s announcement that Goodyear is modernizing its Napanee plant will create manufacturing jobs, grow our EV industry, and use modern technology to keep our air clean. It’s another vote of confidence in Canada’s auto sector workers.”

Trudeau emphasized this point to the plant employees gathered for the announcement, “Thank you for welcoming us to this beautiful community, but I have to say, we’re not here today because of the federal government investment, we’re not here today because of provincial government investment, we’re not here because the work that Goodyear has done… we are here today because of one group of people specifically and only: and that is you [Napanee Goodyear] Associates.”

He continued, saying, “You are the reason Goodyear has chosen to invest here… because of the tradition of excellence that has been showcased here in Napanee for over 30 years now. If we are here today, making this announcement at all, is because of incredible Canadian workers like all of you across the country who are committed to building a brighter future to strengthening their communities, and being part of an extraordinarily strong economy. Thank you for being here, for allowing us all to be here today and for interrupting your day at work.”

Goodyear Canada Inc. will receive federal funding of up to $44.3 million from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund for this expansion project. The Government of Ontario, through Invest Ontario, will contribute $20 million to support key components of the project, including the implementation of innovative technologies and skills training programs, the governments stated.

“Goodyear Canada’s investment is another significant boost to Ontario’s growing electric vehicle sector, building on the billions of dollars that have been invested in the sector over the past four years,” said Premier Ford.

“Across Ontario, we’re seeing major investments and new jobs created as we build out our end-to-end EV supply chain, connecting critical minerals in Northern Ontario to world-class manufacturing across the province. Companies are choosing Ontario because of our transportation infrastructure, our competitive business environment and our skilled workforce.”

The company will leverage existing collaborative programs to help ensure Canada remains a world leader in the EV sector, according to Goodyear.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our long-term commitment to Canada and enhances our agility and flexibility, positioning Goodyear to meet the evolving needs of our customers now and in the future,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and President, Goodyear.

“We are appreciative to the federal, provincial and local governments for their support and to our Napanee associates for their dedication to building the next generation of tires.”

A news release from both levels of government called Goodyear’s modernization “another vote of confidence in Canada” and noted that today’s announcement highlights Canada’s growing and dynamic EV sector. This investment will generate high-quality jobs, boost our economy, and continue to place the climate at the forefront of our economy, the provincial and federal governments relayed, stating that such investments in growth sectors make Canada a trusted partner for international companies, allowing the country to remain a top destination for global investments.

“Boasting a wealth of critical minerals, a highly skilled workforce and a thriving advanced manufacturing sector, Ontario has emerged as a North American leader in the production of electric vehicles with over billions of dollars in new auto investments over the past four years,” noted The Hon. Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

“Goodyear’s investment in their Napanee production facility represents another essential link in our province’s growing and dynamic end-to-end EV supply chain. Thank you, Goodyear, for your continued commitment to Ontario’s talented auto sector workers.”

Lennox and Addington Warden, John Wise, thanked Goodyear for their “innovation and leadership” in the Electric Vehicle sector saying, “I’m a farmer. I’m also a volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada… Since I started doing that in the mid 80s, I’ve seen a lot of weather change. Last year we had … [61 days] that were highs above freezing between December 21st and March 31st. Don’t tell me climate change isn’t happening… It’s happening. It’s happening faster than scientists expected. Therefore, we have to do all we can, as individuals, as municipalities, as upper levels of government, as industry, to be pulling in the same direction in terms of climate change.

The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development was also present for the announcement.

“Today’s announcement highlights Canada’s growing and dynamic EV sector. This investment will generate high-quality jobs, boost our economy, and continue to place the climate at the forefront of our economy. It is these investments in growth sectors that keep Canada a trusted partner to international companies and allow us to remain a top destination for global investments,” she said.

Not everything was sunshine and roses, however. Asked how he would respond to Pierre Poilievre’s calls last week at a Hamilton press conference for the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and associated parts, Trudeau wasted no kind words.

“It’s a bit of a joke that Poilievre is suddenly talking about workers in the auto industry. He repeatedly said that he wouldn’t be making these investments in our auto industry. He’d be cutting our investments in EVs,” said the Prime Minister.

“We have been there every step of the way, and the federal Conservatives continue to say they’d cut it all. They don’t support it. They don’t believe in investing in Canadian workers. So for him to suddenly turn around and say, ‘Oh, we’re worried about EVs’? That’s baloney.”

Goodyear Canada’s modernized facility in Napanee is also supported by incentives from the Town of Greater Napanee, the Township of Stone Mills ,and the County of Lennox and Addington, as a result of a newly launched Community Improvement Plan. The project will take place on the same land as Goodyear Canada’s existing facility in Napanee, and the modernized facility will reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Goodyear Canada’s Napanee facility by 10 per cent by 2030 and by 100 per cent by 2040, the province explained.

Once things had quieted down, Ric Bresee, MPP for Lanark-Lennox and Addington (HL&A), took time to chat with Kingstonist, saying it was great to finally be able to talk about the investment publicly.

“It’s something that’s been in the works,” he said, turning to Marty Burgess, Manufacturing Director of Goodyear Napanee. “You’ve been working on it for a very long time and to see it finally come to that fruition point… Yeah, it is absolutely wonderful. It’ll mean great jobs for the entire area, not just here, right? But all of the spin-off companies, all of the adjacent companies that work with Goodyear because they are a great local supply chain within the supply chain… it is a tremendous boost to our overall economy right here in HL&A ”

Burgess agreed, saying it was great to host the announcement.

“To have the [CEO] here in this facility — Man, what a moment,” he enthused. “There is so much to be proud of in this community when I look at our team members and what they’ve accomplished from the start of this place back in 1988 to now; my gosh, have we ever taken off and impacted the community. I’m from this community. It’s great to see all this energy come back into this area.

“EV is our future,” Burgess concluded, “and there’s no question about that. To the point that we just bought a new company van and it happens to be a hybrid — phenomenal vehicle. EV is our future. When we look at our new tread patterns, they’re designed specifically for EV in a lot of cases. So, we’re really excited.”