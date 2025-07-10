Tribute bands part of Lakehead Exhibition entertainment lineup

Board members from the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) say the 135th annual fair will take place Aug. 6 to 10 in Thunder Bay.

Basil Lychowyd, chairman of the fair at the CLE grounds, said they have been planning it all year.

“We’ve finally got here,” Lychowyd said.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition is also feeling the impacts of the U.S.-generated trade war and Lychowyd is optimistic.

“What’s happening south of the border has caused many people to rethink the summers, and we’re hoping that we can draw on that (and bring more people to) the CLE,” he said.

“Some of the people that I’ve talked to, have changed their plans for trips and not going (to the U.S.) “

Statistics show that the CLE has an economic impact on the city of well over $8 million in spending, and in tourist dollars, and Lychowyd said the trade war is going to help them.

“There are tariffs on certain things coming across the border that we buy, to sell or give, and I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.

“I’m not saying the world’s perfect, even around the economic part of it, but around Thunder Bay, people want to go to the fair”

Along with the returning Canadian Canuck Amusements midway, visitors to the fair can expect the same friendly atmosphere with plenty of local and visiting vendors, food, activities, exhibits and demonstrations.

New this year is a variety of live entertainment from tribute bands. Lychowyd said that is the route many fairs are heading down because of the economy and U.S. trade war uncertainty. Lychowyd didn’t say whether or not their choices of entertainment were based on the now-cancelled Bayfest, which was to spotlight many Canadian bands from the 1970s-1990s, many of which have played at previous CLE exhibitions.

“It’s a tough market. A lot of fairs are going to a tribute-type band,” he said.

“Some of these bands that have played here, they’re getting old, and they’re not the same. We did have some of them here, and we do have one Canadian band (performing this year). We go to the convention in Toronto and we pick up some of these acts there and it’s a treat to have them here.”

Among the performances this year are The Northern Pikes and tribute bands, which include Simply Queen Live Tribute; Carla Sacco, a Shania Twain tribute performer; The Caverners Beatles tribute band; and Taylor’s Story by performer Shannon Beresford.

Hypnotist Corrie J. will open each evening’s entertainment with his interactive performances.

Children will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with licensed cartoon characters, which include Bluey and Peppa Pig.

“Activities are still getting planned for the Dorothy Dove building, which features displays of home, crafts, culinary arts, horticulture and demonstrations throughout the day,” Lychowyd said.

“There will also be cooking shows featuring many different local chefs.”

A baby show will follow on the last day. In the Heritage building, we’re going to have farm animals and educational activities related to horticulture.”

He added that there will be many vendors selling items in the Coliseum as well as the familiar food court beside the main stage.

“We’ll conclude this year’s fair with a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday, Aug. 12,” he said.

Advance tickets for the CLE are available at Shoppers Drug Mart in the McIntyre Centre and at Canadian Tire on Arthur Street. Tickets are also available in Canadian Tire stores in Nipigon and Marathon, Northern Computers in Terrace Bay and Wellington Inn in Sioux Lookout.

For the first time, tickets can also be purchased online at www.cle.on.ca