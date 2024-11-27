Tree of Giving Launches at Riverside Long-Term Care Facilities across District

As the holidays approach, the trees are already up and decorated at our long-term care homes across the district. These aren’t just any trees, either, they’re the Trees of Giving — ready for our generous community members to pluck an angel to make wishes come true for our residents.

Many residents of our long-term care facilities don’t have family or friends nearby. The annual outpouring of generosity through the Trees of Giving ensures that every resident has a gift to open at Christmas, with trees at Rainycrest in Fort Frances, as well as Emo and Rainy River Health Centres.

Community members get to play Santa by taking an angel hanging on the trees in the entrances of our long-term care homes. Each paper ornament has a resident’s wish list, as well as the latest date for drop-off. The Trees of Giving are accessible during normal business hours.

We ask that no perishable food is provided for safety and allergy reasons, and our facilities all have no-scent policies. Slippery footwear, breakable or sharp items and live plants are also not recommended.

Riverside’s annual tradition returns this holiday season at their long-term care facilities across the district. Members of the public are encouraged to go get a name from the Tree of Giving to buy gifts for a resident to help ensure everyone has a merry Christmas and happy holiday season. – Submitted photo

Other gift suggestions include rubber-soled slippers, blankets, easy-fitting sweaters and special adaptive clothing (open-backed tops and bottoms, snaps and Velcro). Electric shavers and personal care items like hair accessories, combs and brushes, audio books or large-print magazines, and adult colouring books and crosswords are all popular options.