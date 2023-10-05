Treaty Three Police Service makes arrest in Couchiching during drug investigation

(FORT FRANCES) – On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in Couchiching First Nation where a vehicle, cash and controlled substances (oxycodone and hydromorphone) were seized estimated to be in excess of $100,000. Members of the OPP – Fort Frances and Kenora Street Crime Unit and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau were involved.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of:Possession for the purpose of Trafficking

Possession of property obtained by Crime over $5000

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

T3PS prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities. If you have any information related to drug activity in your community, we encourage you to come forward and share it with the T3PS or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

An array of drugs, weapons, cash and other paraphernalia were siezed from a residence in Couchiching First Nation in a bust earlier this week. –Facebook photo

Your information plays a crucial role in helping us combat drug-related issues and protect our community. By reporting drug-related activities, you contribute to creating a safer environment for everyone.