Treaty #3 to conduct feasibility study on creation of traditional birthing lodge

Grand Council Treaty #3 is looking for consultants to study the feasibility of creating a birthing lodge where mothers can give birth safely and comfortably in an environment that follows Anishinaabe traditions and culture.

The study will be required to assess the current maternal health care situation within Treaty #3 communities, identify gaps in services, and provide recommendations for next steps to maximize safety, accessibility, and cultural integrity, the Treaty#3 Grand Council said in a request for proposals posted on its website and social media.

It will also have to engage with regional health organizations, communities, maternal care providers, midwives, Elders, and leadership to collect and analyze data on maternal health outcomes, service availability and barriers to culturally safe birthing practices.

Among the other goals of the study will be to assess opportunities for integrating traditional birthing practices with existing health systems.

The project is expected to begin Jan. 7, 2026, with a final report to be delivered and presented by Feb. 26, 2026. Consultants interested bidding on the project will be evaluated based on a number of requirements, including experience working with First Nation communities, understanding of the needs and challenges of Treaty #3 citizens and expertise in maternal health and midwifery.

To submit a bid package, firms were directed to contact Maternal and Midwifery Policy Analyst Autumn McKay at autumn.mckay@treaty3.ca.