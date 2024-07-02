Treaty #3, NAN leaders call for OPP accountability after tragic shooting of Wawakapewin Member Bruce Frogg

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh, Grand Chief for Grand Council Treaty #3, have issued a joint statement following the tragic shooting of Bruce Frogg, of Wawakapewin First Nation, by an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Kenora on Tuesday:

“On behalf of Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Grand Council Treaty #3, we extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of Bruce Frogg and the entire community of Wawakapewin First Nation. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through our many communities, and we are doing our best to support our members as they grieve this terrible loss.

We do not yet fully understand the circumstances that led to this officer taking the life of one of our members. We caution the public that investigations such as the one being undertaken by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are often narrow in scope, focusing on the specific actions taken by police at one particular point in time, and may not fully consider the many significant and broader systemic issues.

Too many confrontations with police end with violence to First Nations, and our leaders are frustrated and angry. There is an increasing demand for accountability when our members are harmed by police during alterations in urban centres across northwestern Ontario.

We are already concerned with some of the things we are hearing about this fatal shooting, and this tragedy has once again raised serious questions about the conduct of the police and their interactions with First Nations peoples. We expect a full accounting of exactly what happened, and we will hold the appropriate people and agencies accountable for their actions.”

Frogg, a 57-year-old Wawakapewin member, was living in Kenora when he was shot on June 26, 2024, in Anicinabe Park, where National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations were held just days before. An avid outdoorsman, he is remembered fondly by his community for his teachings and stories about the land.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Anicinabe Park’s occupation by First Nations protesting for better living conditions, education, and access to their traditional territory.