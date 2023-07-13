Transportation change requests accepted no later than mid August: RRDTSC

The Rainy River District Transportation Services Consortium (RRDTSC) is hoping to ensure a smooth start to the school year by reminding families to get their transportation change requests in on time.

Anyone attending schools in the Rainy River District School Board or Northwest Catholic District School Board should send in transportation change requests no later than August 16 at 4 p.m.

This allows bus drivers to familiarize themselves with routes during trial runs, ensuring safety for students.

Any requests received after the deadline will not be in place for the start of the school year. The RRDTSC says they continue to strive to ensure all requests are processed in a timely manner.

To request a change, complete a student transportation information form and submit it to RRDTSC. You can mail or drop it off at 522 Second Street East, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 1N4. Alternatively, you can email it to rrdtsc@rrdsb.com, or fax it to (807) 275-4975.