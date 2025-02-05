Train cars carrying potash derail in Emo

CN crews are responding to a train derailment that occurred this morning at approximately 7:32 a.m. on the west end of Emo. This incident involved 14 train cars transporting potash. CN, local first responders, Public Works Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent are attending the scene.

There is no danger to the public. We ask that the public stay away from the site while CN crews investigate, and equipment arrives for the cleanup process. Cleanup equipment will be unloaded by the Municipal Garage on Canning Lane. Once unloaded, transports will be parked in the arena parking lot. For this reason, we ask that Canning Lane and Colonization Street be kept to local traffic only.

All crossings are open in town with the exception of the west end crossing currently There was damage to the sidewalk at the Queen Street crossing, therefore it is closed off to pedestrians at this time.

The public will be notified of any further updates.