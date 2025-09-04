Trails expansion expected to keep moving

Additions to an ever-expanding recreational trail network in and around Thunder Bay are expected to be completed by the end of this year, says the organization overseeing the project.

The Northwestern Ontario Recreation Trail Association said last week it expects “in the coming months” to have the necessary permits to extend the existing Shabaqua Trail to nearly 60 kilometres.

“In addition, (the association) also plans to mitigate use of Sovereign Road and a portion of Fleming Road through the construction of a new 2.5-km greenway trail on Crown lands west and south of those roads respectively,” the association said in a news release.

The Shabaqua Trail, currently 45 km in length, connects Kakabeka Falls to Shabaqua.

Current expansion efforts recently received a financial boost when the Trans Canada Trail organization agreed to fund up to $10,000 to cover 50 per cent of the cost of the planned work.

“This new funding will bolster our commitment to our partner stakeholders to continually improve safety and user experience going forward,” association president Len Day said in the release.

“Having a connection to Kakabeka Falls is super exciting,” added Day, who credited O’Connor and Conmee townships for their support of the trail project.

The association will have to raise funds to cover the other half of the expansion plan cost, the news release said.

Nearly 400 km of trail is envisioned over a five-phase plan.