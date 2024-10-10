Toxic algae tally reaches 7

Seven is often regarded as a lucky number, but not when the subject matter is toxic slime.

Local public-health officials said on Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of blue-green algae within their jurisdiction has reached seven this season — one case fewer than in 2023.

The latest case was identified east of Thunder Bay in Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, a Thunder Bay District Health Unit news release said.

It was taken from a water sample in the park’s Marie Louise Lake on Sept. 21.

Blooms of blue-green algae, which usually appear as green slime on the water’s surface, can be toxic to humans and animals.

Health officials recommend that once blue-green algae has been spotted or identified, affected waterways should be avoided until at least two weeks after a bloom has disappeared.

Most of the confirmed blue-green algae cases this season within the health unit’s jurisdiction have appeared a short drive from Thunder Bay.

Officials who have noticed a rise in cases in recent years have said there is likely a connection with warming temperatures.

Suspected blooms can be reported to Ontario’s Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060.