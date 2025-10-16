Toronto slashes single-use waste by third, plans to expand bylaw

Toronto says a city bylaw introduced last year is already making a dramatic difference, cutting disposable items such as cups, bags and utensils, by 32 per cent.

Now, the city wants to go further by expanding its Single-Use and Takeaway Items Reduction Strategy and Bylaw to large events, sports venues and restaurants that still rely on throwaway containers for dine-in service. Under the next phase, these businesses could be required to use reusable dishware.

Since March of last year, all restaurants, coffee shops and stores must accept a customer’s clean reusable cup or bag. Businesses can only hand out paper bags or single-use items when customers ask for them. Paper bags must meet the city’s waste standards and cannot have plastic handles or metal parts.

Experts say city-level rules, such as Toronto’s, are essential, especially with the province eliminating some recycling programs. Calvin Lakhan, a professor and co-investigator of the Waste Wiki project at York University, said the city is filling a gap left by the province.

“With the provincial government rolling back some producer responsibility and recycling frameworks, cities are now on the front lines of waste reduction efforts,” Lakhan said.

“A 32 per cent reduction is a clear indicator that this direct-intervention approach works,” Lakhan said. “It sets a new norm and demonstrates a commitment to circular economy principles from the ground up, proving that progress is possible even without robust senior-level government support.”

When the bylaw was introduced, the city said it would study the results and report back to council this year with more measures to cut single-use and takeaway items, including at large-event venues.

The city wants to go further by expanding the bylaw to cover large venues such as arenas, stadiums, ticketed events and city-run events at places such as Nathan Phillips Square or on city roads.

Erwin Pascual, manager of solid waste policy and planning, said the early success comes from a mix of enforcement, education and public awareness. Fines range from $500 to $100,000 for breaking the city’s rules.

Pascual said the single-use reduction strategy is an important part of Toronto’s Long-Term Waste Management Strategy, which aims to deal with shrinking landfill space. Toronto’s existing landfills are expected to reach capacity within the next decade.

Many businesses are putting up signs reminding customers they must ask for cutlery or condiments, while several major delivery apps now include options for customers to decline single-use items or note that they’re bringing their own cups, Pascual said.

Emily Alfred, a waste campaigner with the Toronto Environmental Alliance, says the early results are proof that the bylaw works — and that the next phase should move faster.

“Overall, we’re really supportive that the city has a single-use reduction strategy. We need one,” Alfred said. “It’s gone slower than we hoped — the pandemic delayed things — but the first phase of the bylaw is a great start.”

Alfred said simple rules such as asking customers before handing out napkins or utensils can make a big difference, since many of these items are unwanted and quickly thrown away. Most customers say they don’t need all the extras they get with their food orders.

The City of Toronto’s 2019 survey found that 68 per cent of people were given single-use items without being asked, and another 68 per cent said no reusable options were offered. In Vancouver, 71 per cent of residents said they would use fewer single-use items if they were asked first.

Erika Reyes, president of the zero-waste takeout app Inwit, supplies Toronto restaurants with reusable containers and says such programs are key to the city’s goal of cutting single-use waste. – Abdul Matin Sarfraz/Canada’s National Observer file photo

Restaurants, she added, benefit from not having to stock and throw away unnecessary packaging. “They don’t have to hand out piles of ketchup packets, utensils or straws unless people actually want them. It’s really a no-brainer,” she said.

Expanding the rules

The city now plans to move into what it calls Stage 3 of its Single-Use and Takeaway Items Reduction Strategy, which focuses on expanding the bylaw to large venues, such as arenas, stadiums, ticketed events and city-run events at places such as Nathan Phillips Square, or on city roads.

“We’re also exploring expanding the bylaw to require businesses to use reusables for dine-in operations — such as reusable cutlery and plates — and to accept reusable containers from customers for takeout,” Pascual said.

To prepare, the city is surveying residents, meeting with event organizers and holding workshops with local business owners. The goal is to present recommendations to the council next year.

Pascual said feedback, so far, has been mixed. Some businesses worry about the cost of buying dishwashers or reusable supplies, while others welcome the shift and want more guidance. The city plans to give everyone time to adjust before moving ahead, he said.

Businesses need help to adapt

Some restaurants say switching to reusable items also saves money. While there may be upfront costs for buying reusable containers, utensils and other items, over time these investments can lead to savings by reducing the need to keep purchasing disposable plastics.

However, they acknowledge there are costs associated with the transition.

Financial support and clear guidance will be key for small- and medium-sized businesses, Lakhan said. Grants for dishwashers or reusable systems, plus a phased rollout, could help them adjust without major disruption, he added.

But Alfred wants Toronto to catch up with other cities that have gone further.

Two suburbs of Montreal, including Terrebonne, were the first in Canada to require fast-food chains to serve dine-in customers using reusable cups and dishes.

Toronto’s consultation on the next phase could pave the way for similar rules. In France, the practice is mandatory nationwide.

Large venues could lead the change

One of the biggest opportunities, Alfred said, lies in switching to reusables at stadiums and major events.

Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium has already moved to reusable cups for drinks.

“These examples show it’s feasible and can prevent hundreds of thousands of single-use cups from being wasted at just a few events,” Alfred said.

She added that stadiums are a practical place to start, and reuse programs there can help create the infrastructure to support more local washing and reuse systems in other parts of the city.

“When people attend an event and don’t see overflowing bins of cups and garbage, it sends a strong message,” she said. “It helps shift what feels normal — and shows that reusables are possible at scale.”