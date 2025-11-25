TNCDSB invokes emergency measure allowing employment before mandatory checks are completed

An excessively long wait period associated with getting criminal record checks done has prompted The Northwest Catholic District School Board (TNCDSB) to temporarily change its requirements for criminal record and vulnerable sector checks to help fill staffing shortages.

The issue was included on the agenda as a report at the board’s most recent meeting, held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and presented by Human Resources Administrator Natalie Katona. Because of ongoing difficulties in obtaining timely criminal record and vulnerable sector checks across the province, this board’s hiring procedure is subject to an emergency measure allowing employees to work prior to a check being completed.

“In exceptional circumstances, it may be necessary for an individual to begin employment with a Board before an acceptable criminal background check is collected,” reads the statement from TNCDSB on emergency measures of this nature.

“In such circumstances, the Board will require the individual to submit an Emergency Placement Offence Declaration, pending submission of the acceptable criminal background check. Before any exception is made, this binding agreement shall be entered into between the employee or any authorized representative of the employee, and the Board, ensuring that the verification will be provided without delay. This agreement will preserve the Board’s right to revoke the offer of employment and dismiss the employee, should the information provided by the employee prove to be false or misleading in any respect, or if the background check is determined to be unacceptable.”

The board’s regular procedure notes that it regularly does not employ or continue the employment of individuals with criminal records that could put students at risk, but that this procedure can be changed or amended as needed.

“The Board has the responsibility, under The Education Act, to provide a safe and secure working and learning environment for students and employees. The Board is in a position of trust with regard to students and must strive to protect their intellectual, physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The Board will not employ or continue to employ persons who have criminal records and/or patterns of behaviour that may place students at risk,” reads a statement from TNCDSB’s administrative procedures .

“This procedure will continue to remain in effect but is subject to change and may be amended from time-to-time, as necessary, and at the sole discretion of the Board.”

For more information, contact TNCDSB at (807) 274-2931.