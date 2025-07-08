Time to power up economy, leaders say

The Ontario government has developed an integrated energy plan aimed at sustaining energy sources for generations to come.

Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines, said Ontario is home to critical minerals, natural resources, a skilled workforce and an industrial base that global markets need.

“But none of it moves, none of it grows, without the energy to power it,” he said on the provincial website.

Lecce says Ontario chooses to “act decisively to secure our energy future.”

He presented the Energy for Generations: Ontario’s Integrated Plan to Power the Strongest Economy during the June 16-17 G7 summit in Alberta, and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) was listening.

Rick Dumas, NOMA president, said they welcome the energy plan that positions the province, particularly Northern communities, for long-term prosperity, energy security, and clean economic growth.

“We have the potential of 13 to 16 new mines coming on board, and if we do have increased production in the forestry sector and mills, there’s going to be a huge demand for power in Northwestern Ontario,” Dumas said.

“We know there’s going to be huge demand for power in all of Ontario. The minister (Lecce) is talking about increased opportunities for production. Whether it’s hydroelectric, solar, wind, new, or a continuation of small nuclear reactors that they’ve been talking about, we support that because we know we’re going to need the power.”

He pointed out that the East-West Tie Expansion is completed and the Waasigan Transmission Line is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, both of which are providing power throughout Northwestern Ontario and are the key lines to the Ring of Fire.

He said the Greenstone area off of the Highway 17 corridor, coming off the East-West Tie Expansion from Wawa to Thunder Bay and going north through the Greenstone corridor is where they’re still having some issues with part of the line, which needs to be upgraded.

“If we’re going to provide power to the Ring of Fire, we definitely have to upgrade the whole thing,” he said. “Greenstone will be the beneficiary. Our First Nations communities along the corridor will be beneficiaries. But for first and foremost, the Ontario government and the people of Ontario will be beneficiaries of the Ring of Fire with the increased power supply. . . . we know we can now transport the power.”

Dumas added that Northwestern Ontario can produce “all kinds of power now” and ship it all over the province of Ontario because we’re connected to the East-West Tie Expansion.

“We were in what they called a black zone or brown zone, where we literally were separated from the southern part of the province at Wawa. Wawa East was on its own grid. Wawa West, we’re on our own grid,” he said.

“Now we’re connected to one grid.”

Lecce says the Energy for Generations plan, for the first time, brings together planning that includes all fuels and technologies to guide smarter, more co-ordinated investments in infrastructure, supply, and innovation.

The integrated approach will be powered by nuclear expertise, emerging clean fuels, expanded transmission, and a modernized electricity grid.