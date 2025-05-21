Thunder Pride and Borderland Pride team up to host premiere event exploring gender identity and expression

The Thunder Pride Association and Borderland Pride are working together to host the premiere night of a series of events focused on discussing Two-Spirit people and the intersection of Indigenous and queer identities. Moreover, they will collect survey data, share resources with local initiatives, and host a poetry-crafting activity encouraging people to explore gender identity and expression at the Fort Frances Library.

“Due to limited capacity and resources, our physical efforts often only reach as far as Thunder Bay,” reads a release from Thunder Pride.

“When it comes to ‘Northwestern Ontario,’ we often rely on folks to travel to Thunder Bay or connect with us online to participate.”

That changes this Pride season.

“This year, we are excited to announce that we will be travelling to half a dozen smaller towns/cities in Northwestern Ontario to host events, collect needs-based survey data, and provide resources to help local leaders with their initiatives,” the release said.

“The project is for all 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, but there will be a focus on the Two-Spirit group and an overall intersection of queer identities and Indigenous identities. These are both marginalized groups that have unique challenges but also share some commonalities. Our first event of this kind will be hosted in partnership with Borderland Pride at Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC), 601 Reid Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, on May 28.“

According to the groups’ release, the event runs from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the FFPLTC and will include a wind-down hour that lasts until 7:00 p.m., along with food and beverages. There will be an opening and closing from an area Elder, who will offer wisdom and teachings to those in attendance, and Thunder Pride will host an open discussion on “the intersectionality of 2SLGBTQIA+ and Indigenous identities.”

“We will also offer a poetry-crafting activity that encourages people to explore what gender identity and expression mean to them individually,” the release said.

“The Elder will be available throughout the event for individuals to ask them questions to learn more about the Two-Spirit teachings. The event is family-friendly and all are welcome to attend. We are hopeful that those in other communities nearby to Fort Frances are able to make the trip.”

The events are intended to serve as an opportunity for socializing, learning, and affirming lived identities.