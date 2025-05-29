Thunder Bay waterfront fine-tuned for visitors

Warm temperatures, plenty of sunshine and the arrival of not one, but two, cruise liners will help start summer in Thunder Bay’s waterfront this weekend.

This Sunday, the Viking Octantis will arrive on a day stop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the Viking Polaris, which will be arriving at 6 p.m. for a turnaround call.

“Both vessels will be in the harbour at the same time, so it’s a great opportunity for people to come down to the park after 5 p.m. to see that,” said Paul Pepe manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.

Pepe and his team have been promoting Thunder Bay as a member of the Great Lakes Cruise Association to bolster cruise tourism, strengthen U.S.-Canada collaborations, and connect with global cruise operators.

After working with their leadership team for more than a year, new partner, Victory Cruise Lines, will bring Victory One to Thunder Bay on June 6 and 20. There will also be two additional customs clearing calls as the ships stop inbound from the U.S. briefly before heading to the Nipigon Bay and Rossport areas.

This season, Thunder Bay will welcome 13 port calls, which include nine from Viking, two from Pearl Seas and two from Victory Cruise Lines.

Meanwhile, the entire waterfront district has come alive with a variety of restaurants, patios and many shops to peruse.

Kara Pratt, Waterfront Business Improvement Area executive director, said area businesses are well informed about the upcoming activity around Prince Arthur’s Landing and are urged to take advantage of marketing opportunities with more travellers, local shoppers and spectators.

“Businesses can have specials going on during that time, or they could have people out on their patios that are on their way to or from (the park),” she said.

“They have the opportunity to market to people that are already in the area, and they don’t have to convince them to come down. They’re already there doing something a block away.”

Pratt says construction crews are currently finishing up the lockstone work and making some minor adjustments caused by shifting over the winter. Traffic lights at Red River Road and Court Street must still be installed.

“A few trees are already in and Mall Street, the area between Scotiabank and Black Pirates Pub, will be (planted) later on,” she said.

Artwork will be last on the list and the city is in the final stages of negotiations with the artists.

Patios are beginning to open, and parking fees remain the same and a proposal to review that is currently before council.

“We hope whatever city administration brings forward to council, we’ll see some benefits for the small businesses,” Pratt added.

Meanwhile, the annual Block Party will take place on Court Street on June 28, in front of the Red Lion Smokehouse.

The marina will continue to be a busy place this season with the 10th Annual Mining Day in Thunder Bay on June 14, followed by the Strong Man competition on June 21.

Celebrate Canada Day on the Waterfront on July 1, enjoy the Afro-Vibe Fest on July 12-13, and the Festival of India on July 19, followed by the Festival of Colours on July 20. Ribfest will take place at Marina Park from Aug. 22-24.

September will kick off with Wake the Giant at Marina Park, followed by Arts and Culture Under the Lights on Sept. 19. Close out the year at the marina with the Frostbite Run on Dec. 14.

The Live on the Waterfront concert series will continue each Wednesday beginning on July 16 and wrap up with the Summer Send Off on Aug. 28.