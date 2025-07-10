Thunder Bay resident facing drug trafficking charges in Dryden

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance from members of the Dryden OPP detachment, have arrested and charged an individual for drug trafficking.

On June 24, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., members observed a suspicious person at a local business in the City of Dryden. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and hydromorphone, as well as further evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old male of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

Failure to comply with Release Order – two counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 4, 2025.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).