Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding sees candidates turn up for election race

The list of confirmed and presumed candidates for the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Riding as of Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from left: Brendan Hyatt (CPC), Marcus Powlowski (Liberal), Sabrina Ree (PPC), Yuk-Sem Won (NDP).

With a federal election day less than a month away, the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding is heading towards a full complement of candidates who will be fighting to be the voice of the region.

As of time of writing on Monday, March 31, 2025, just over a week after Liberal Party of Canada leader Mark Carney dropped the writ, the riding has two confirmed candidates, according to Elections Canada Additionally, two familiar faces are also listed to be running in the district by their respective parties. Elections Canada notes the close of nominations for the general election is Monday, April 7, 2025, and that the full list of confirmed candidates will be made available on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

According to Elections Canada, Sabrina Ree will represent the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) for the riding, while Yuk-Sem Won returns to represent the federal NDP.

While not yet confirmed by Elections Canada, messaging from the Conservative Party of Canada confirmed Brendan Hyatt will be in the running on their behalf, and the Liberal Party of Canada still lists incumbent MP Marcus Powlowski as the local candidate. There is no listing of a candidate for the Green Party of Canada

The Fort Frances Times will be providing each candidate a list of questions on important election issues, with responses to be published in a future edition ahead of the April 28, 2025 election day. We will update the list of candidates as more confirmations and information become available.