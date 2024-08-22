Thunder Bay program helps ‘plant the seeds’ for Indigenous-led businesses

Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurship and business growth is one of the pillars of the Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and for that reason, the Miinikaanan Badakidoon Grant Program has grown into its own entity.

Beginning as a funding stream of the CEDC’s successful Starter Company Plus Program, it has now become a permanent and independent program and is taking applications for its third cohort.

Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, said the program began as a pilot project through a partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Affairs and the CEDC, which worked with a variety of Indigenous partners on the development and delivery of the program.

“It’s now evolved to be a program supported by the CEDC board, which continues to work with those Indigenous partners to develop the workshops and provide the mentorship,” Pepe said.

Miinikaanan Badakidoon, which means “to plant the seeds” in Anishnaawbe from the Lake Nipigon dialect, guides participants to complete a business plan and financial projections for their start-up, business, purchase, or expansion.

Eligibility requirements for the program require the business to be majority Indigenous-led (First Nation, Metis, Inuit) and either a new start-up business that was begun within the last year or a proposal of a new start-up business that will be launched within six months.

Also eligible are those who are expanding their existing business that has been operating for over a year to grow the operation beyond their current scope.

Applicants must be Ontario residents and Canadian citizens or permanent residents and prepared to commit to their business full-time by dedicating at least 35 hours per week to running it.

Applicants should be prepared to complete a business plan and work with a mentor by participating in monthly meetings for three months following the program and they must be ready for investment and not enrolled in another provincial entrepreneurial program.

“There are seven seats available in this year’s current intake with the maximum grants valued at up to $5,000 per seat,” Pepe said. “We encourage Indigenous entrepreneurs to apply.”

Funding for the program is provided through the CEDC’s Thunder Bay District Entrepreneur Centre.

Pepe said the program is available throughout the entire district of Thunder Bay. Since its inception in 2021, the CEDC has administered 12 grants to successful applicants.