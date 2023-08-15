Thunder Bay OPP seeking public assistance to locate missing individual

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate an individual for their well-being.

On August 10, 2023, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment were made aware of a missing person report. Andrew Waters (34) from Sarnia was travelling from Sarnia to Winnipeg on a silver E-Bike. Andrew was checking in with family and friends every couple of hours but that stopped on the 8th of August. Andrew’s location was also being tracked from GPS, which also stopped on the 8th of August.

Andrew’s last known location was on the 8th of August at a gas station on Hwy 17, 20 KM East of Upsala. Andrew is believed to be headed West bound.

The individual to be located is a 34-year-old, of Sarnia. They are described as male, 6’2″, 190 lbs, muscular build, hazel eyes, brown short buzz cut hair, and short beard.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have information please call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com.