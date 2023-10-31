Thunder Bay Museum hosts fur trading exhibit with Fort William

In celebration of 50 years of bringing life to history as a provincial attraction, Fort William Historical Park (FWHP), in partnership with the Thunder Bay Museum, present Fur Trade Fort William: A Chronology Through Art, 1805-1882. Curated by Shawn Patterson, FWHP Collections Team Leader, this exhibit encompasses 45 works of art, executed by 18 different period artists. This exhibit captures the grandeur and vibrancy of Fort William throughout the 1800s. Exhibit highlights include works by renowned artists William Armstrong and Paul Kane, whose masterpiece in oil, Chief at Fort William – Maydoc-game-kinungee (1848), serves as an exhibit centre piece.

“These iconic images reflect the essential role played by Fort William in the development of western Canada and will captivate the interest of residents from Thunder Bay and across Canada,” states FWHP’s General Manager, Patrick Morash.

“The Thunder Bay Museum is excited to host this wonderfully curated exhibit, which so thoughtfully depicts the evolution of this important Canadian landmark,” said Scott Bradley, Thunder Bay Museum’s Executive Director.

The exhibit runs at the Thunder Bay Museum from October 2023 – March 2024 (Tuesday – Sunday, 1 P.M . to 5 P.M., excluding holidays).

A media event introducing Fur Trade Fort William: A Chronology Through Art, 1805-1882 will be held November 3 rd at 11:00 A.M. at the Thunder Bay Museum, 425 Donald Steet East, Thunder Bay, Ontario.