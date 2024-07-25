Thunder Bay detox centre moving to allow for renovations

THUNDER BAY — A rehabilitation site is moving to undergo facility upgrades.

St. Joseph’s Care Group (SJCG) is moving Balmoral Centre on Sibley Drive to its Crossroads location on Oliver Road by this fall.

A partnership between SJCG and Crossroads was established in April of this year, which will allow Balmoral Centre to move into Crossroads while the Sibley location is renovated.

“The space that we have here available on Oliver Road is more than what we need for pre and post-treatment,” said Andrea Docherty, vice-president of clinical and community health at SJCG.

“The space that we have at the Balmoral Centre is very tight — it’s not enough space to provide appropriate withdrawal management services there.”

Once Balmoral Centre is fully renovated, it will stay at the Oliver Road location while Crossroads will permanently relocate to Sibley Drive.

“It was really important for us to not have to limit our services while we do those much needed renovations.

“Co-locating those services here at Oliver Road allows us to maintain our service level that the community needs and expects, and stage those much-needed changes in the space.”

The Oliver Road location is a former school. The gymnasium will be open-concept so staff can monitor clients closely during their first few days at the facility.

Docherty said Balmoral Centre’s current layout is tight for space and does not allow for proper client care, hence the renovations.

Once Balmoral Centre is back on Sibley Drive, the goal will be to maintain services. Renovations are expected to be completed by next summer.