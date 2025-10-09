Thunder Bay council approves encampment response vehicle

THUNDER BAY – City council unanimously approves federally funded encampment response vehicle to be in the capital budget.

Because a fleet vehicle is considered a tangible capital asset, a new purchase must be included in the city’s capital budget.

Council gave its formal approval on Tuesday to buy the vehicle in accordance with budget policy, even though the expense is covered by an external grant.

The city received a total of $238,000 from Health Canada’s emergency treatment fund earlier this year, $60,000 from the fund is being put toward the vehicle.

Coun. Rajni Agarwal asked city staff if any additional cost to operate the vehicle is “100 per cent covered.”

Director of strategy and engagement, Cynthia Olsen, said, “that’s correct, and any ongoing operational costs related to that are already accounted for within the encampment budget.”

Coun. Greg Johnsen asked city staff to elaborate on how a “small truck” will assist in “supporting relocation” of the homeless.

“The vehicle will support the encampment response team in their daily operations, which is a daily Monday to Friday connection out in the community at the encampments, making connections and encouraging voluntary relocations as we prioritize them at this point in time,” Olsen said.

“The vehicle will also support their travel throughout the community, and we will also be able to support small items to be relocated.”