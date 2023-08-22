Thunder Bay CEDC Board of Directors welcomes new Board Member

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Lewis to the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and staff I would like to welcome Sarah to the Thunder Bay CEDC, and look forward to working together for the benefit of our community,” says Barry Streib, Chair, Thunder Bay CEDC Board of Directors. “Sarah’s extensive expertise in economic development will undoubtedly strengthen our work in supporting sustainable future for Thunder Bay.”

Over the course of her 15-year career in economic development, Sarah Lewis has led the establishment of economic and workforce development departments and initiatives, both within municipal leadership roles and higher education settings. Her expertise encompasses strategic planning, coordinating inclusive engagement among diverse stakeholders in both rural and urban contexts, on both national and international scales. These endeavors have not only cultivated competitive advantages but have also advanced principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Most recently, as a Manager with Deloitte Canada, Sarah led impactful strategic planning ventures for municipalities such as the City of Waterloo and the Town of Oakville. She also undertook innovative research for the City of St. John’s and contributed to sector engagement initiatives that supported the implementation of Upskill Canada, a prominent nationwide training program.

Sarah brings her leadership expertise in economic development to guide strategic decision-making, always with a keen focus on practical implementation. Her active membership in organizations like the International Economic Development Council and the Economic Developers Association of Canada further highlights her commitment to excellence in this field.