This ‘totally Canadian’ and ‘iconic’ industry is gearing up for another successful season in Huntsville

Every morning, Tom Stehr wakes up and heads straight into his maple shop.

As he walks through the building at 2389 Muskoka District Road 10 in Huntsville, he passes displays of syrup memorabilia, Canadian flags and maple leaf decor.

“I just fell in love with everything about maple,” Stehr said. “It’s totally Canadian. It’s iconic.”

For Stehr, Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm represents more than just a business — it’s about offering authentic farm-to-table products to visitors that in turn builds the local economy.

“It’s important that local farmers are supported,” Stehr said. “If you really want to keep a place like this going, support an Ontario farmer.”

According to Stehr, business has grown by about 10 per cent each year, with customers eager to connect with the people who make their food. Because of this growth, the team is planning to open a maple museum in 2026, which will be the first of its kind in the area.

Stehr said maple syrup production is often a mystery to many, but visiting a local producer gives people a chance to learn firsthand about the process.

“Agritourism is huge,” Stehr said. “On some weekends here, you can’t even get a parking spot.”

Stehr’s passion for maple syrup began in 2012 when he started his business, and by 2014, he was producing his own syrup. The shop also offers a variety of maple-based products, including barbecue sauce, mustard, candies, cotton candy and soft-serve ice cream.

One of the most exciting times of the year at Sugarbush Hill is the annual Maple Weekend event. Hosted by Stehr, his partner Eva Chalk and the team, the event features free admission, a marshmallow roast and opportunities to make maple taffy.

Educational displays teach visitors about the history of maple syrup production and the use of maple trees by Indigenous Peoples, something Chalk feels passionate about. She said the event brings people to the region, boosting Muskoka tourism and supporting local businesses.

“The event grows the economy,” Chalk said. “People have to stay overnight somewhere. They’ve got to go eat in some restaurant. Doors are open for them down on Main Street.”t

John Williams, executive director of the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association that represents over 600 “sugar makers” in the province, said the focus right now is on producers’ first harvests, as March is prime time for maple syrup production.

He said annual Maple Weekend events across the province April 5 and 6 provide Ontario residents with agritourism and consumer education.

Businesses like Sugarbush Hill in Huntsville rely on local support, Williams said. While political decisions — especially from the U.S. — could bring unexpected challenges, he said it is possible for Ontario producers to benefit from the “buy Canadian” and “support local” movements.

“The more rural economic activity we have, I think the better our regions are,” he said. “The money (maple producers) make, most of that just circulates in the local economy.”

Canada produces approximately 70 per cent of the world’s maple syrup, according to Statistics Canada. On average, Quebec produces between 85 and 95 per cent of the country’s maple syrup annually. Ontario typically accounts for less than five per cent each year.

Amid trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., Williams said larger maple exporters may be more affected, but most Ontario producers who sell locally will likely see only indirect effects.

Inside Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm. From left: Dan Stehr, Tom Stehr, Rick Pybus and Eva Chalk on March 20. – Megan Henderson photo

However, if Donald Trump were to specifically target maple syrup as a symbolic Canadian product, it could create serious trade issues for the industry, he said.

“Trump is such a wild card,” Williams said. “I do worry a bit about the supply management having a target on its back because it would lead to less family-scale or smaller-scale businesses operating in the countryside.”

Both Stehr and Williams said the impact of “support local” movements on the Ontario maple industry is still unclear, but it may become evident as the season peaks with Maple Weekend in early April and the Muskoka Maple Festival April 26.