‘This is an incredibly significant case’ Egale Canada

Egale Canada released a statement on February 26, 2025, calling a recent Ontario court ruling a “legal advocacy win.”

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice determined “hate speech” statements were made online by Brian Webster, a Calgary Construction worker who published statements calling drag queens “groomers.” While Bennett Jensen, Director of Legal for Egale Canada, described the significance of this ruling, as well as his thoughts on the topic and the broader implications that might be derived from it, he also described the rise in anti-2SLGBTQI sentiment and suggested people look to their neighbours to find what they have in common.

“A decision from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in a case that Egale Canada intervened in has found that online posts calling drag performers ‘groomers’ was hate speech, and that the posts ‘fostered disinformation and hate,'” reads a release from Egale Canada.

“The decision resulted from two cases. In both cases, Mr. Webster made posts accusing drag performers of being ‘groomers,’ and in the Rainbow Alliance Dryden case, these baseless allegations were also made against the local 2SLGBTQI community organization, Rainbow Alliance Dryden. Posts included screenshots of news articles about planned all-ages drag event that included the performers’ names and faces. Horrifying comments were left under the post, including violent threats against the drag performers. In response, the performers and [Rainbow Alliance Dryden] sued Webster for defamation.”

The release suggested this is because that is a common tactic that has been used against the 2SLGBTQI community “for decades.”

“The homophobic and transphobic equation of 2SLGBTQI people and allies with child abusers and pedophiles has been used to stoke fear and hatred against our communities for decades,” reads the release.

“This is an important decision that comes at a time when 2SLGBTQI people are facing unprecedented levels of hate, harassment, and violence fueled by the spread of misinformation and disinformation. This case shows that by standing up for 2SLGBTQI rights together, we can prevent hateful myths and stereotypes from taking hold in our communities so that we can create a Canada where everyone can feel safe and thrive.”

Jensen called the case “incredibly significant,” noting that the precendent it sets should act as a deterrent for similar allegations.

“This is an incredibly significant case,” said Jensen. “The Court has made clear that there are legal, and potentially significant financial, consequences for spreading false and harmful allegations about the 2SGLBTQI community.”

Moreover, Egale Canada hopes this has a ripple effect outside Ontario to the rest of Canada and beyond.

“The case law exists now,” said Jensen.

“The hope is that this has an impact on other cases not just in Ontario, but in other provinces as well.”

“The hope is this extends beyond Canada, too,” he added.

Equality for Gays and Lesbians Everywhere (EGALE) was Founded in 1986 by Les McAfee. Egale Canada’s mission has been to intervene and “improve the lives of 2SLGBTQI people in Canada.”