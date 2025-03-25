‘There really is nothing more incredible than seeing the stars’: Earth Hour and dark skies in the Lake of Bays

Since 2007, millions around the world have taken part in Earth Hour, switching off their lights to save energy and reduce light pollution. The movement continues to grow, with the hope that small actions will lead to lasting change.

This year, Earth Hour is March 22 at 8:30 p.m

The World Wildlife Fund says that while turning off lights for 60 minutes during Earth Hour doesn’t directly reduce greenhouse gases, it serves as an opportunity to reflect on your role in the movement, set goals for meaningful action, and influence others to work toward a healthier planet.

Margaret Casey, president of the Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation, shares this perspective, seeing Earth Hour and dark sky preservation as a chance to reconnect with the natural world.

“What I’m trying to do is to simply live more simply,” Casey said, adding that she hopes people will take the time to not only turn off their lights but also reflect on the bigger picture.

She encourages people to look into The Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the region’s natural features, which has long advocated for dark sky regulation and awareness.

“There really is nothing more incredible than seeing the stars,” she said. “It’s a very spiritual experience.”

From a municipal perspective, the Township of Lake of Bays introduced a dark skies bylaw in 2013, which aims to limit light pollution by encouraging responsible outdoor lighting.

It promotes low-wattage fixtures, energy-efficient lighting in waterfront and rural areas, reduced impact on wildlife, fewer navigation hazards, and preservation of privacy and the night sky.

According to the township, by following the bylaw, residents and visitors can reduce light pollution and glare affecting neighbouring properties, prevent light trespass into the natural environment, and promote sustainable habitats for local wildlife, including birds and other animals.

Correction — March 24, 2025: This article was edited from a previous version that misstated Margaret Casey’s title. Casey is the president of the Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation.