Theatre kids push for permission to stage Mean Girls

Theatre kids are rallying to convince the principal of their Winnipeg high school to approve their “dream musical” — a production based on the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls.

Grade 11 student Katelyn Riel launched an online petition this week to garner support for her choice for next year’s performance at J. H. Bruns Collegiate in Southdale.

The musical theatre program’s formal selection process has yet to begin, but school administration has expressed early hesitations about the pitch, given its plot and messaging.

Tina Fey’s teen comedy tells the story of a homeschooled teenage girl who transfers to a public high school, where she navigates social cliques, bullying and a crush.

The movie is rated PG-13, owing to scenes containing sexual content, partying and swear words.

The original script was adapted into a stage musical and, following its success on Broadway, a reboot that played in theatres last year.

Katelyn noted in the petition the Broadway show received 12 nominations at the 2018 Tony Awards, one of which was in the best musical category.

“This kind of popularity and critical recognition ensures that our production will attract local interest and support, substantially boosting our school’s profile,” she wrote in a post on Change.org.

The student organizer likened the J.H. Bruns theatre community to family and described the “exceptional” extracurricular as an important opportunity for students to showcase their talents and creativity.

Nearly 80 people had endorsed the call to mount the controversial production as of the final school bell Wednesday.

The cast of this year’s production, a musical rendition of The Addams Family, wrapped up their run on March 27. Students in grades 9 to 12 who enrol in a musical theatre course put on annual musicals.

Katelyn worked on the costuming team that put on Matilda the Musical in 2023. She stepped into the spotlight to star as Morticia Addams this spring.

Principal Megan Vankoughnett stressed there has only been time for preliminary discussions about the next musical at J.H. Bruns.

“There’s nothing that’s off the table right now, but we want to just be really considerate of the messaging of any musical we put out there and how it aligns with how we interact with one another at school,” Vankoughnett said.

She said her specific concerns are related to the bullying that takes place throughout the story.

The “burn book” — a scrapbook created by an exclusive clique known as “the Plastics” to collect photos and record rumours about their peers — is central to the plot of Mean Girls.

The moral of the story surfaces when damning entries are made public, after which one of the participants gives a public apology and monologue that aims to uplift her classmates.

Katelyn, who will enter Grade 12 next year, said the appeal of the script is it contains numerous female leads and would suit the cast “extremely well.” Her dream role is Janis, an artistic and punk rocker outcast who orchestrates a scheme to expose the ring leader of the gossip, she said.

While noting student input is important, Vankoughnett said the teacher in charge must also consider whether a school version of a script is available and its cost, among other factors.

In order to stage Mean Girls: The Musical, everyone involved would need to figure out how to focus on “the positive piece” and messaging around being kind to one another, the principal said.

She was unaware of any schools in Manitoba that have adapted it for their audiences.

Mamma Mia! and School of Rock are among the musicals that have been performed in the Louis Riel School Division in recent years.