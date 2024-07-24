The United Beef Club Funday a success

The United Beef Club funday meeting was held on Saturday, July 20 at the Haw residence. At 9 am the meeting was called to order by president Kennah Leblanc, followed by the 4-H pledge and going over our meeting’s agenda. The minutes from the last meeting were read and then we started weighing everyone’s animals. Once the weigh scales were out of the pen, our club practiced leading their animals like they would at the fair and switching places in line with another animal and setting them up. Then once everyone got a picture for the club board we went to watch a demonstration on how to clip an animal from Hayden Haw and Clayton Teeple on one of the 4-H heifers. After that the meeting was adjourned and had a BBQ for lunch.