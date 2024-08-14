The Teeples – building the future of farming through 4-H

Allan and Shirley Teeple have been named the 2024 Farm Family, by the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society.

It’s an honour given for decades of contribution to the farming community, and the 4-H program.

Allan and Shirley have nurtured the tradition of hard work and their dedication to farming and raising hard-working children and grandchildren has been shown through two generations of 4-H’ers.

The Teeple homestead began in 1972, when Allan and Shirley married. Allan, who was born and raised in Blackhawk, met Shirley while travelling with a friend in Manitoba. A year later, they were married, and purchased the farm on Hwy 11/71, just north of Mather Road.

Allan worked as a truck driver, and then in the pulp and paper mill, soon after getting married. He retired from the mill 25 years later. It was while working at the mill that the couple began farming. Shirley was raised on a farm in Manitoba, raising cattle and other livestock, so she was familiar with what life on a farm was like. Alan also knew firsthand the work and dedication it would take to have a successful farm. They began building their farm by purchasing 20 heifers in the fall of 1978 from the Stratton Sales barn and slowly increased their cattle to 100 head. They have downsized to 50 head today, but still make sure to have 12 spring calves and 40 calves in the fall to offer their grandchildren a selection of 4-H steers.

Alan and Shirley started their family in 1973 and raised four children – Leonard, Jason, Clayton and Melinda – who all grew up on the farm. All of their children participated in the Emo Fair each year, raising and training their cattle as their 4-H projects. If someone in the family was of age for 4-H, they showed at the Fair and that has continued into the next generation with many of their grandchildren still showing their animals from the farm. Their children and grandchildren continue having success, being awarded Grand Champion and Reserve Champion 4-H Market Steers and Grand Champion 4-H Beef Heifers along with Grand Champion Showmanship.

You have probably seen Alan and Shirley at the 4-H Beef Show and Heifer Show or lending a hand in the barn, passing down the traditions and fond memories of their own involvement in 4-H. They have eagerly shared their experiences with their grandchildren, providing unwavering support, fostering family bonds by creating lasting memories together and by celebrating achievements. Allan and Shirley’s invaluable role as 4-H parents and now 4-H grandparents has them beaming with pride.

When their own children participated in the 4-H program, both Alan and Shirley sat on the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Board of Directors for 10 years.

Alan volunteered as “Barn Boss” organizing and setting up the barn for the animals coming to the Fair, making sure they were taken good care of. Shirley was also busy at Fair, time managing the small animal barn.

Alan and Shirley continue to be involved and can be seen around the barn or sitting in the stands at the

Beef Show as proud grandparents. Their children and their children’s children are the future of the 4-H in the district with seven registered in 4-H this year and some who will be showing the Open Show as they are not yet able to register in 4-H. They would like to recognize all the families, members, leaders, volunteers, buyers, and businesses who play a vital role in the success of 4-H in the Rainy River District.

The selection of a Farm Family is an annual tradition of the RRVAS Fall Fair. If there’s a family you feel is deserving of recognition, send your nominations in writing to Laura Haglin, Board Secretary, Box 506, Emo Ont., P0W 1E0.