The Quiet Man Who Tends to the Living and the Dead

In Roland, Manitoba, there is a man quietly working without a spotlight or fancy title, doing a job few people might notice. But he’s doing the sacred work of tending to the grief of his community.

His name is Matt Offspring, and he cuts grass for the dead.

It began with a Facebook post, the kind you scroll past without clicking, unless you’ve buried someone you love.

LeeAnn McLaren had. She and her sister were visiting the Fairview Cemetery in Roland when they noticed something odd. The place looked… beautiful.

“In the last 30 years I have never seen the cemetery look as beautiful as it does this year,” McLaren said. It wasn’t hyperbole. It was gratitude.

She and her sister spotted a man tending the grounds trimming edges, mowing lines so neat they looked ironed. They thanked him. Didn’t catch his name. Just knew he was doing something that mattered to them.

Later, she took to social media to say what too often goes unsaid. To say that what he does is noticed. And then the town spoke up.

“It’s such a beautiful, well-maintained place,” wrote Cathy Ridley Poole.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met,” added Sherry Peirson.

“My husband and my mom are buried there,” wrote Tina Dyck Mulholland. “It’s beautiful.”

The post received hundreds of likes. Eventually, someone named him. Matt Offspring. Not a public official. Not a man seeking applause. Just someone who treats sacred ground like it’s his own backyard.

And perhaps it is.

Because there’s something you should know about cemeteries. They are rarely for the dead. The dead have no eyes. The neatly trimmed grass, the trimmed lilac bushes, the absence of weeds between stones, that’s for the living. That’s for the ones still aching.

The great paradox is this: cemeteries are where grief goes to heal.

Which brings us, in a strange way, to Yale University.

In 2019, a study out of Yale discovered that among all professions they interviewed; doctors, executives, teachers, the most fulfilled workers were hospital janitors. Specifically, those who saw themselves as healers.

They weren’t just scrubbing germs; they were preparing a space where healing could happen, a tidy and clean place where family would gladly visit. Their work then was sacred, and incredibly gratifying. And, in the quietly profound way that sometimes surprises researchers, they were absolutely right.

Turns out, a gleaming floor can be reassuring. And a spotless room, in the eyes of someone receiving treatment, is another kind of mercy.

Matt Offspring, it turns out, is one of them. Not a groundskeeper, but a healer of another kind. His operating room is open sky and silence. His patients have long since stopped breathing, but the families who visit them have not.

“Basically I just took the side job because nobody else was willing to do it and the dead should be respected,” he says.

He’s paid a flat rate, but Offspring says it’s not about the money.

“People like it and that makes me happy.”

He’s even bought vases out of his own pocket for people who regularly leave flowers.

“Matt has just been at the cemetery more, cuts the grass more often, trims around everything,” McLaren says. “When I visit it reminds me of someone’s yard, well looked after and just beautiful.”

“He treats it like it’s his own,” she adds. “Kinda hard to describe.”

Maybe. But maybe not.

Maybe he knows, instinctively, what others need to learn from a study. That love doesn’t always shout. That sometimes the highest form of respect and reverence is showing up, week after week, mower in hand. That even the dead deserve dignity.

And that the living, especially the ones who still ache, need someone to make the world quiet and beautiful, if only for a summer afternoon.