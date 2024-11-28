The Nuclear Waste Management Organization selects site for Canada’s deep geological repository

Today, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) announced it has selected Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) and the Township of Ignace as the host communities for the future site for Canada’s deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel.

Canadians and Indigenous peoples have been clear that it is essential to take responsibility now, in this generation, to safely manage Canada’s used nuclear fuel for the long term. This announcement is an important milestone in delivering on that promise to not leave it as a burden for future generations to manage.

“This is a historic moment,” said Laurie Swami, NWMO President and CEO. “This project will solve an environmental issue and supports Canada’s climate change goals. And today’s decision was driven by a consent-based siting process led by Canadians and Indigenous peoples. This is what making history looks like.”

There is international scientific consensus that a deep geological repository is the safest way to manage used nuclear fuel over the long term, and Canada is among the leading countries on this solution.

The NWMO launched its community-driven, consent-based site selection process in 2010. It included clear commitments that Canada’s plan for used nuclear fuel could only move forward in an area with a site that meets rigorous safety standards and that has informed and willing hosts. The project also needs to be implemented in a way that advances community well-being as defined by the host communities.

The people of both host communities have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in this process. Earlier this month, WLON confirmed its willingness, following a decision-making process that was open to all its members.

“We acknowledge the NWMO site selection decision, and we look forward to continuing to work closely as this project enters the regulatory assessment phase. WLON views our role as the potential host for Canada’s used nuclear fuel as one of the most important responsibilities of our time. We cannot ignore this challenge and allow it to become a burden for future generations. Our membership spoke with a clear voice in our willingness decision that we have the bravery and courage to continue to the next phase of this project,” WLON chief Clayton Wetelainen said.

“The WLON Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process (WLON-RAAP) asserts our Sovereign rights while protecting our Anishinaabe Values and Laws. This project will be under intense scrutiny by our Nation’s regulatory process in addition to the regulatory oversight by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the CNSC. Wabigoon will ensure that safety, environmental protection and Anishnaabe values are upheld throughout this process.”

The Township of Ignace completed a decision-making process with its residents in July, which also confirmed willingness.

“The Township of Ignace is honoured, humbled and delighted to have been chosen as the site of a deep geological repository to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization,” Ignace mayor Kim Baigrie said.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of the future of this community, for its residents, our youth and for generations to come. We will now begin to focus on being committed, dedicated and fully engaged in the process to establish Canada’s first ever deep geological repository with a goal to build up our community, our region and the future prosperity of all of northwestern Ontario. We thank the NWMO, our neighbours at Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and most importantly the staff, volunteers and people of Ignace, for their confidence and for having so dedicatedly committed their time for over a decade towards our collective success in being selected today.”

This important decision for Canada was possible because of the communities’ leadership and active engagement over a decade of learning, as well as considering the future of their communities. The safety of the site was also established through rigorous site assessment and technical studies.

“We have learned so much from all the communities that took part in this process over the years,” said Lise Morton, NWMO Vice-President of Site Selection.

“By challenging us, they helped the NWMO grow and become a better organization, and they directly shaped this project.”

The project will drive a wide range of benefits for both host communities, the region and Canada as a whole over the 175-year timeline of the project. These include new jobs and investments in community well-being driven by the priorities communities themselves defined.

“I extend my thanks to the leaders of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace for their leadership and willingness to host this vital project,” said Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce.

“As our government expands our zero-emissions nuclear fleet to meet rising energy demand, Ontario is cementing its position as a world leader in all parts of the nuclear lifecycle – this achievement by NWMO is just the latest example.”

As the project now advances into the regulatory decision-making process, Canada will take another step forward on this long-term management solution for its used nuclear fuel, which will protect people and the environment, including water, while supporting its goals around energy security and climate change.