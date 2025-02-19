‘The cracks in our health system run much deeper than access to a family doctor’ OMA

According to a news release from the Ontario Medical Association, survey data from Ipsos suggests most Ontarians think the “health-care crisis” is worse now than it was last year.

While the release does mention a shortage of family doctors, it claims “the cracks in our health system run much deeper.” Moreover, their data suggests fifty-nine per cent of Ontarians think “the government has not fulfilled its promise to end hallway medicine.”

“A survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Ontario Medical Association revealed that the majority of Ontarians believe the health care crisis is worse now than it was a year ago,” reads the release. “Ontarians recognized the cracks in our health system run much deeper than access to a family doctor.”

Some of the survey data Ipsos produced includes:

“68 per cent of Ontarians say the health-care system is worse than it was a year ago.

“83 per cent agree that wait times for surgeries, specialist appointments, and diagnostic tests such as MRI’s – have worsened.

“Nearly six in ten Ontarians (59 per cent) say the government has not fulfilled its promise to end hallway medicine.”

Moreover, Dr. Dominik Nowak, President of the Ontario Medical Association, said this data confirms the anecdotal experience of Ontario doctors.

“These numbers confirm what doctors see every day; the crisis in health care is getting worse, not better,” said Dr. Nowak. “Ontarians deserve timely access to doctors, specialists, and emergency care. Health care is a severe concern for Ontarians and should be a top priority this election.”

Furthermore, Dr. Nowak thinks a strong economy relies on bolstering the provincial health system.

“A strong economy depends on a strong health-care system,” said Dr. Nowak. “When patients can’t get timely surgeries or specialist care, they can’t work.” Adding, “When people avoid the emergency department because of long wait times, serious health issues can go undiagnosed or untreated, leading to even worse outcomes.”

The Ontario Medical Association suggested access to medical treatments and services “should not be one [of many concerns on the mind of Ontarians.]”

“There are plenty of challenges Ontarians will confront in the coming years and doctors believe our health system should not be one of them,” reads the release. “It should be a guarantee Ontarians can count on as they navigate an uncertain economic future.”