The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip this Black Friday and U.S. Thanksgiving weekend

The Black Friday and U.S. Thanksgiving weekend is a busy time at the border. The Canada Border Services (CBSA) has a few tips you should know before you go.

Across the country, CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods. We monitor traveller volumes and work hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security. Help us by coming prepared!

For a smoother trip, you should:

Not sure? Ask a border services officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help!