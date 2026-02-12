The age of water bankruptcy: a global reckoning reaches the Great Lakes

MANITOULIN—Water has always carried the illusion of permanence. It returns as rain. It gathers in lakes. It moves, it cycles, it seems to forgive. But according to a new United Nations–backed scientific report, that illusion is breaking.

Researchers say the world has entered an era of global ‘water bankruptcy’—a point beyond crisis, where decades of overuse, pollution, and ecological disruption have pushed many rivers, lakes, aquifers, and glaciers past their capacity to recover. This is not a temporary shock or a passing drought, the report warns, but a new baseline for the Anthropocene: a planet living beyond its hydrological means.

The report, ‘Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era,’ was released by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health and will help shape the agenda for the 2026 and 2028 UN Water Conferences. Authored by water governance expert Dr. Kaveh Madani and supported in part by Global Affairs Canada, it draws from peer-reviewed research published in Water Resources Management and synthesizes global data from the past half century.

Its central argument is blunt. Terms like “water stress” and “water crisis,” once useful, now obscure a harsher reality: in many regions, water systems have been damaged so deeply that returning them to historic conditions is no longer feasible—ecologically, economically or politically.

Declaring bankruptcy, the authors note, is not just an economic metaphor. It is a moment of reckoning.

Water systems function like bank accounts. Rivers, rainfall, and snowpack are the steady deposits—renewable, but limited. Groundwater, glaciers, and wetlands are long-term savings, built slowly over centuries or millennia. For decades, humanity has been withdrawing from both at once, drawing down reserves faster than nature can replenish them. In many places, those savings are now gone.

The evidence spans the globe. Since the early 1990s, half of the world’s large lakes have lost water, even though a quarter of humanity depends on them directly. Nearly 70 percent of major aquifers are in long-term decline. Over the past five decades, roughly 410 million hectares of wetlands—once the planet’s kidneys and flood buffers—have vanished. In some regions, more than 30 percent of glacier mass has already been lost since 1970, with entire mountain ranges expected to lose functioning glaciers within decades.

Water quality has eroded alongside quantity. Nutrient runoff from industrial agriculture, untreated or partially treated wastewater, mining effluent, plastics and emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals have rendered vast stretches of rivers and lakes unsafe or unusable. In densely populated watersheds, eutrophication, harmful algal blooms, and toxic pollution increasingly determine whether water can support life, food production or human health at all.

On paper, water may still appear abundant. In reality, much of it no longer counts.

The human consequences ripple outward. Three-quarters of the world’s population now lives in water-insecure or critically water-insecure countries. Four billion people experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year. About two billion people live in regions where the land itself is sinking as groundwater is depleted—some cities dropping by as much as 25 centimetres annually.

Droughts alone affected roughly 1.8 billion people in 2022 and 2023, costing the global economy an estimated US$307 billion each year. At the same time, more than half of the world’s food is produced in regions where total water storage is declining or unstable.

“This is the water reality of the Anthropocene,” the report states—a world not only of sharper extremes, but of permanently altered baselines.

Canada sits uneasily within this picture

Often described as water-rich, the country is increasingly defined by imbalance. Roughly 60 percent of Canada’s freshwater drains north, away from where 90 percent of the population lives. Climate change has intensified drought conditions, particularly in the south and west, while altering precipitation patterns and shortening the reliability of seasonal snowpack.

By the end of 2025, 77 percent of Canada was classified as abnormally dry or in moderate to exceptional drought, including nearly three-quarters of the country’s agricultural landscape. Southern regions from British Columbia through the Prairies and into northwestern Ontario experienced one of the driest summers in 75 years—conditions comparable to the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s.

Ontario has not been spared

As of early 2026, more than 40 percent of the province remained under drought conditions, with another 38 percent considered abnormally dry. Low winter precipitation, warmer temperatures, and the rise of so-called “flash droughts” have strained private wells, lowered water levels and reduced agricultural yields across large parts of the province.

It is against this backdrop that attention turns to the Great Lakes.

From shore, they appear inexhaustible—an inland sea holding roughly 20 percent of the world’s surface freshwater. But the system is far more delicate than it looks. Each year, only about one percent of Great Lakes water is replenished through rain, snow, and groundwater. Between 20 and 40 percent of the lakes’ water budget begins as groundwater, which supplies drinking water to as many as 75 percent of residents in the basin.

A 2025 report from the Alliance for the Great Lakes warns that this balance is being tested by rising industrial demand just as climate change makes water harder to predict and manage. Data centres, mineral mining and intensive agriculture are placing increasing pressure on both surface water and aquifers.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has emerged as a particularly water-intensive force. In 2023, data centres worldwide consumed an estimated 140 billion litres of water for cooling alone, much of it drawn from municipal drinking water systems. Individual facilities can use hundreds of millions of litres annually—comparable to the needs of tens of thousands of people.

In Ontario, municipal approvals have allowed some data centres to withdraw volumes equivalent to hundreds of Olympic-sized swimming pools each year. While companies such as Microsoft say newer Canadian facilities will rely primarily on air cooling and recycled rainwater, international experience has raised caution. In the Netherlands, a Microsoft data centre later revealed to be using more than four times its projected water consumption did so while local residents were being asked to limit their own use.

Groundwater overuse carries quieter, longer-term risks. As aquifers are depleted, water tables fall, wells must be drilled deeper, and contaminants can be drawn into previously clean supplies. In some U.S. Great Lakes cities—including Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis—the ground itself is sinking as underground water reserves collapse, threatening infrastructure and long-term water security.

For Anishinaabek Nations, these pressures intersect with longstanding concerns over governance, consent, and responsibility.

In February 2025, Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige raised serious alarm over changes to Ontario’s Permits to Take Water Program, warning that new procedures allow companies to assume or renew large-scale water-taking permits without new environmental assessments or meaningful consultation with First Nations.

“These unilateral decisions directly affect our lands, waters, and future generations,” Chief Debassige stated. “Water is sacred. It is not a commodity to be transferred between corporations without scrutiny, consent or accountability.”

While Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks had committed in writing that access to safe drinking water is a fundamental human right, the Anishinabek Nation argued that weakening protections at the source undermines that promise—particularly as climate change, population growth, and industrial demand intensify cumulative impacts.

For Manitoulin Island, surrounded by freshwater yet reliant on local aquifers, near-shore ecosystems and the health of Lake Huron, the implications are immediate. Global water bankruptcy may sound abstract, but its warning signs—lower water levels, warmer lakes, stressed wetlands, rising industrial demand—are already visible along the shoreline.

The UN report does not promise a return to abundance. Instead, it calls for a shift in thinking: away from chasing a vanished “normal,” and toward preventing further irreversible harm, rebalancing water use within ecological limits, and protecting the natural systems that make water possible in the first place.

“Water cannot be protected if the systems that produce it are allowed to break,” Mr. Madani writes, arguing that water governance must move upstream—ecologically, politically and ethically.

In a fractured world, the report suggests, water remains one of the few forces capable of rebuilding cooperation. Whether that possibility holds will be decided not only in global summits, but in local choices—along watersheds, within municipalities, and across islands like Manitoulin, where the line between abundance and bankruptcy is thinner than it appears.