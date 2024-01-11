Text scams becoming prevalent across district: OPP

Police briefs

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public to be aware of fraudulent text messages they may receive.

Do You Know How to Spot a Text Scam?

The text message scams are the new way of making the most victims in the digital world and on the rise. Most of them target people willing to click on a link, which leads to phishing, identity theft, or suspicious forms that steal your private data.

Some text you may receive from fraudsters are.

Missed delivery notifications.

“Is this you?” messages.

Text scams claiming that your bank is closing your account.

Texts claiming that you’ve won a prize.

Texts claiming that your debit or credit card has been locked.

Text messages supposedly from the CRA

Text messages from your own number

Texts claiming that your payment for subscription services didn’t go through.

Texts about purchases you didn’t make.

Don’t fall for sleazy text message scams. Instead, keep yourself safe by slowing down, avoiding suspicious links, and never giving out personal or sensitive information to people you don’t know – especially if they’re texting or calling from random numbers.

If you feel you may have received a spam text, do not respond to it, don’t open any attached files, and don’t click any buttons to open web pages.

For more information or report a scam please visit The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca or by calling 1-(888)-495-8501.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a collision.

On January 5, 2024, shortly after 3:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Scott Street and Agamiing Drive in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and damaged surrounding property as a result of the collision. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital by EMS for further medical assessment.

As a result, a 30-year-old Couchiching First Nation man, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 5, 2024.

SCHOOL THREAT

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was actively investigating a threat incident at the Fort Frances High school.

On January 7, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received information suggesting that a bomb would be brought to the Fort Frances High School on January 8, 2024.

As a result, officers secured the school with the assistance of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit, ahead of the Monday opening. Although the threat was deemed not credible, an enhanced police presence was on-site throughout the duration of the day, and police have a plan to increase surveillance at the school, out of an abundance of caution.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or those who observe any suspicious activities in the vicinity of the school are urged to contact the OPP by dialing 9-1-1.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

If you have any information about a crime, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision.

On January 3, 2024, just before 8:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a parked motor vehicle in the 300 block of First Street East in the town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle that collided with the parked motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Riverside Health Care by Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to be examined for minor injuries.

As a result, a 24-year-old Fort Frances woman, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 29, 2024.

FESTIVE RIDE

(ORILLIA, ON) – With the provincial Festive RIDE campaign now concluded, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 1,472 impaired driving charges against drivers who chose to ring in the new year facing the loss of their driver’s licence, other penalties and a criminal record.

During the 47-day campaign, the OPP stopped 42,464 drivers during 11,421 RIDE initiatives, where officers made full use of their expertise and sophisticated tools to detect and investigate impairment in drivers. The OPP also issued 220 Warn Range Suspensions and 17 Zero Tolerance suspensions.

The OPP thanks all road users and citizens who reported suspected impaired drivers to police and did their part to keep roads safe over the holidays.

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year, as part of their ongoing commitment to save lives on roads.

The OPP Festive RIDE Campaign ran from November 16, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

FATAL CRASH

(DRYDEN, ON) – On January 9th, 2024, shortly before 10:00 p.m., members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment, Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Dryden Fire Department responded to the report of a serious single vehicle collision on Arthur Street in the city of Dryden.

The driver, a 56-year-old male from Dryden, was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Arthur Street was closed for a period of time, but all lanes have since been re-opened.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – One person is charged following a traffic stop on Niven Street in town of Atikokan.

On January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Rainy River District Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol at the intersection of O’Brien Street and Niven Street. Officers observed a vehicle with a Highway Traffic Act violation and initiated a traffic stop on Niven Street.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by drugs. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Atikokan OPP Detachment for further testing.

A 31-year-old Atikokan woman, has been arrested and charged with: Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration; Fail to have insurance card; Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available; Obstruct plate; Driver fail to surrender licence; Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle and Drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on February 19, 2024, to answer to the above charges.

DRUG CHARGES

(NIPIGON, ON) – As a result of public complaints, officers from the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with the assistance of officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into drug trafficking in the First Nation Territory of Rocky Bay.

As a result of the investigation, a Warrant was issued for the arrest of a 52 years old Rocky Bay First Nation woman.

On January 9, 2024 she was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused has been remanded into custody awaiting a bail hearing.