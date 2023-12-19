Terrace Bay and Schreiber commission new Handi-Transit van

An accessible transportation service operating in two communities along the north shore just got a major upgrade.

After establishing a Joint Handi-Transit Committee, the township of Schreiber and township of Terrace Bay have commissioned a brand new van for their Handi- Transit service.

The announcement was made on the Township of Schreiber’s Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 11.

The Mayor of Schreiber, Kevin Mullins, said that the purchase of the new van was made possible via funding from the province.

That funding is part of the provincial government’s “gas tax” program which dedicated $379.5 million to the operation and improvement of local transit systems in 107 municipalities across the province.

Mullins described the two townships as “equal partners.”

“I don’t think we could be without the program for the people that need it,” Mullins said. “They can go between the two towns and hospital visits. It’s well-utilized and residents of both towns are benefiting from it.”

He said that they try to replace the van every “five to six years, as needed.”

“It’s kept up and it’s safe,” Mullins said. “NOSH have dedicated drivers.”

Although the Handi-Transit Service is mainly limited to Schreiber, Terrace Bay, and the immediate area, Mullins also noted that there are other services that operate within the region – such as Terrace Bay’s “community health travel program” – that offer rides to appointments in Thunder Bay, for example.

The service is operated by the McCausland Hospital, located in Terrace Bay, on behalf of both townships.

The North of Superior Healthcare Group (NOSH) oversees administration of the program which provides a vital service to residents of Terrace Bay and Schreiber.

Adam Brown, chief executive officer of NOSH, said that it has been an ongoing partnership.

“We’ve been working with the townships of Terrace Bay and Schreiber for about twenty years… as a joint venture with the hospital,” Brown said. “It’s really recognizing that there’s a demand in the communities… and finding a solution to meet that demand.”

Although run by the hospital, the Handi Transit Service is not only for medical appointments.

Residents of either township who are 55 and over or who are temporarily or permanently disabled are eligible to book the Handi-Transit van for any trip within or between the townships for everything from shopping, attending meetings, visiting, or other appointments.

Passes for the Handi-Transit Service can be purchased at reception in McCausland Hospital but there are also rates available for single trips as well.

Registered caregivers ride for free.