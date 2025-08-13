Teen motorcyclist died in collision

Provincial police are continuing to investigate Monday’s early-morning crash on the outskirts of Thunder Bay that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Kakabeka Falls boy.

Police said the unidentified boy was badly injured around 6:40 a.m. when a motorcycle he was driving collided with a four-door sedan at the intersection of Highway 11-17 and Mapleward Road.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a provincial police news release said on Tuesday.

Police have not said how the crash occurred, but are asking the public for information, including possible dashcam footage.

On social media on Tuesday, many expressed sympathy for the family of the boy who died in the collision.

Anyone with information can contact Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.