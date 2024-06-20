Tbaytel for Good Community Fund Awards $30,000 in Funding

Tbaytel has wrapped up its latest Tbaytel For Good Community Fund awarding five grants to the winning ideas on Tuesday for a total of $30,000. Five incredible organizations across our region will now put their award to great use to implement or support their much-needed community projects.

The Rainy River district will benefit, through a $5,500 grant to the Rainy lake Nordic Ski Club, for chalet repairs, and equipment for its Lear to Ski Jack Rabbit Program.

The latest round of submissions for the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund marked a significant milestone with the highest number of entries yet! Winners were chosen by a diverse panel of community judges who scored submissions based on the following criteria: Impact, Beneficiaries, Feasibility, and Budget. Tbaytel takes pride in the pivotal role played by the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund, demonstrating its commitment to being a supportive neighbor and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

“This year, we were thrilled to receive an impressive 63 incredible submissions from across Northern Ontario. This marks the highest number of submissions the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund has ever received.”, shares Tbaytel’s Public Relations Communication Coordinator, Kaitlin Gaspar.

“We eagerly await the inspiring journey ahead for the five winning projects to uplift our community with the project. We would like to express our gratitude to the esteemed Tbaytel for Good Community Fund Judges Panel for their invaluable dedication in selecting these remarkable initiatives.”

Based on the judge’s panel, Pope John Paul II Grand-Friend Program received the highest score of all the 2024 submissions. “I am so grateful for the support from Tbaytel’s Good Community Fund so I can continue the Grand-friend program with my Grade 7’s next year. It will be our 19th year connecting students and seniors next fall and I can’t wait to see the relationships blossom and thrive over the year.

Thank you.”, says Ms. Mary Ellen Cain, Grade 7 teacher at Pope John Paul II Sr. Elementary School.

Based on the Judge’s Panel’s decision, the five winners are:

TBCDSB Pope John Paul II Sr. Elementary School – Grand-friend Program: Grade 7 students will receive $1,600 to support their continued participation in the Grand-friend program, for transportation to Pioneer Ridge approximately 8 to 10 times a year.

Dryden Fire Service 122 Campaign: Dryden Fire Service will allocate $4,099 to provide free installation of fire alarms to residents, aiming to decrease the number of fire-related fatalities.

Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club Ski Chalet: The Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club will utilize $5,550 to address maintenance needs, including replacing a broken window and degraded siding, purchasing new equipment for their Learn to Ski Jack Rabbit Program, installing solar lighting in their garage, and updating map and trail signage.

Conmee Emergency Service Department: The Conmee Emergency Service Department will invest $9,375.50 in acquiring a new life-saving tool, the Holmatro Pentheon PCT 60 Combi tool, to aid in road traffic accidents.

Whitefish School Kindergarten Play Yard: Whitefish School Kindergarten will utilize $9,375.50 to enhance their play yard, incorporating features such as a small boat play structure, STEM elements, and areas for dramatic play.

Recipients of the 2024 Tbaytel For Good Community Fund gathered to accept their grants earlier this week. On hand from the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club was Elaine Fischer, second from the left. The club received $5,500 to upgrade the chalet and purchase equipment for young skiiers. – Submitted photo

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the community members and organizations for their commitment in sharing their inspiring community projects with the 2024 Tbaytel for Good Community Fund. Your dedication fuels positive change. We eagerly anticipate the creativity and impact of next year’s submissions”, says Gaspar.

Videos and descriptions of the 2024 winners and past Tbaytel for Good Community Fund winners can be viewed at www.tbaytel.net/communityfund.