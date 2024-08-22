TBay Police charge 10 drivers with impaired over 10 days

THUNDER BAY — Local police have charged several drivers with impaired over a very short period of time.

Const. Tom Armstrong with Thunder Bay Police said 10 people were arrested for impaired driving over a 10-day period, which demonstrates that the problem has not gone away despite prevention efforts from police.

“I feel like a broken record with it. I think it’s something that we’ve done a significant number of public education (sessions) and very obvious enforcement initiatives. We’re trying to do all we can. We’re trying to be creative about it, but it’s just that society is not getting it and not making that change. I don’t know why,” he said during a media availability on Wednesday.

Armstrong said these arrests from Aug. 10 to 20 resulted from calls for service and not through reduction measures like the RIDE program or other targeted enforcement initiatives.

He said that makes it even more concerning.

During one incident on Aug. 10, two people were arrested for impaired driving — of the same vehicle. Armstrong called this instance “mind-boggling.”

“The two-for-one special there, I suppose. There was one driver who was stopped by the primary response and was arrested for impaired operation.

“And in the course of that investigation, the passenger made numerous attempts to basically get in the vehicle and leave. Unfortunately, they were also impaired and were also arrested for impaired operation. So a rather unique one and kind of mind-boggling.”

In this case, two people from Webequie First Nation were arrested and charged accordingly.

Another incident involved a vehicle rolling over on Aug. 20 near Brock and Ford Street.

Armstrong said the suspects’ vehicle entered the intersection, lost control and collided with another vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Two vehicles were involved in that collision, which resulted in a 37-year-old woman being arrested and charged with multiple related offences.

These recent incidents have been happening at any time of day and aren’t restricted to certain age groups either.

“It’s all times a day, all types of people,” said Armstrong.

He added that while these recent incidents have been more prevalent among people in their 20s and 30s, over the course of the year, individuals who were arrested have ranged in age from teenagers to individuals in their 80s.

Year to date, police have laid close to 120 impaired charges. This amount puts the service on track to meet last year’s number of 217 charges.

The trend of police laying over 200 impaired charges a year has been happening for the last five years.

Armstrong said he’s frustrated that people still choose to risk their own safety and the safety of others when there are so many options for people to choose from instead of driving impaired.

“People just want to play the odds, and eventually, in cases like this, they’re going to catch up to you.”