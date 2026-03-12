Tapping into global mining audience

Thunder Bay stood out as a strong mining hub in Northwestern Ontario and shone on the international mining stage during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026 last week in Toronto.

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC), along with Lakehead University and Confederation College, presented Thunder Bay as global interest rises in the region’s mining sector.

“Our team did an excellent job building relationships, working with both existing and new companies, and showcasing Thunder Bay as one of the best and most strategic locations for mining and exploration service and supply companies,” said Jamie Taylor, chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay CEDC.

The college and university played a role in highlighting Thunder Bay’s strengths in post-secondary education, workforce development, innovation and research.

“They promoted the wide range of training and education programs that support the mining sector and help ensure companies have access to a skilled workforce,” Taylor said. “Their presence helped reinforce that Thunder Bay has the talent pipeline and research capacity needed to support the evolving needs of the mining industry.”

During the conference, the CEDC also hosted the Thunder Bay Mining Link event, which saw a record of 220 attendees. Taylor said the event brought together local service and supply companies, government leaders, Indigenous partners, and industry representatives to celebrate collaboration and the strength of the region’s mining ecosystem.

Lucy Kwiaton, the CEDC’s business development manager, joined Taylor to hold one-on-one meetings with 16 companies actively considering locating or doing business in Thunder Bay, which Taylor says included a diverse mix of mining supply and service companies, mining and exploration firms, and international organizations.

“Many of the supply and service companies were targeted based on gaps identified through our 2024 mining supply chain gap analysis,” she said, adding that these are businesses that could complement and strengthen Thunder Bay’s existing mining ecosystem.

“In addition, we met with mining and exploration companies operating in Northwestern Ontario to encourage greater local procurement and stronger partnerships with Thunder Bay-based businesses.”

Discussions also included international organizations interested in the logistics capabilities of the Port of Thunder Bay and the potential for import and export activity through the area’s existing transportation and trade infrastructure.

Taylor says networking at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention is important because it provides an opportunity to connect directly with global mining leaders, investors, suppliers, and decision-makers in one place.

With more than 110 exhibitors from across Northern Ontario participating and exhibiting at the convention, 80 were Thunder Bay companies, of which 32 were featured in the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase. Taylor explained that the showcase is a dedicated pavilion at the conference that provides a platform specifically for mining supply and service companies from across Northern Ontario, is led by the City of Temiskaming Shores and supported by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).

“The showcase allows companies to present their innovative technologies, products, and services to an international mining audience,” she said, adding that the remaining companies were in the general exhibition space.

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention is one of the largest mining conventions in the world that continues to provide opportunities to build partnerships and attract investment.